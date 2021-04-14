Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Virtual Events
Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events

South Orange Performing Arts Center Presents Free Virtual Showcase Of The 2020 New Jersey Choreography Fellows

Choreographers include Erin Carlisle Norton (Montclair), Oluwadamilare (Dare) Ayorinde (Teaneck), Pallavi Degwekar-Shaikh (Dayton), and more.

Apr. 14, 2021  

South Orange Performing Arts Center Presents Free Virtual Showcase Of The 2020 New Jersey Choreography Fellows As part of SOPAC's virtual season, "Capturing the Moment: A Showcase of New Jersey Choreographer Fellows" is a two-part, pre-recorded event featuring performances (many world premieres) by and conversations with seven local choreographers who were awarded the 2020 Choreography Fellowship presented by the New Jersey Council on the Arts. The majority of this production was recorded on SOPAC's stage.

The event will take place on Friday & Saturday, April 30 & May 1, 2021, at 7:30 p.m. EST and feature seven New Jersey-based choreographers include Erin Carlisle Norton (Montclair), Oluwadamilare (Dare) Ayorinde (Teaneck), Pallavi Degwekar-Shaikh (Dayton), Tsai His Hung (Woodridge), Robert Mark Burke (Jersey City), Barkha Patel (Guttenberg), and Nai-Ni Chen (Englewood Cliffs). Interviews conducted by dance critic and journalist Robert Johnson.

HOW: FREE. Advance registration is required. To reserve, visit SOPACnow.org or call 973.313.2787. Attendees will receive an exclusive viewing link.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Stephanie Torns
Stephanie Torns
Michael Lee Brown
Michael Lee Brown
Lauren Molina
Lauren Molina

Related Articles
New Casting Announced for GHOSTS at Seattle Rep Photo

New Casting Announced for GHOSTS at Seattle Rep

LA LECHUZA to be Presented by Theatre Cultura Photo

LA LECHUZA to be Presented by Theatre Cultura

The Royal Conservatory Announces Online Concerts, Livestreams and Concert Updates Photo

The Royal Conservatory Announces Online Concerts, Livestreams and Concert Updates

Erin Brockovich Joins WRITERS ON A NEW ENGLAND STAGE Series With New Book SUPERMANS NOT CO Photo

Erin Brockovich Joins WRITERS ON A NEW ENGLAND STAGE Series With New Book SUPERMAN'S NOT COMING


More Hot Stories For You

  • When Will Broadway On Tour Return? Find Out What's Coming Up Near You!
  • Pompano Beach Arts Virtual Music Series Showcases Acclaimed Brazilian Performers
  • THE BENCH is Presented by White Mouse Theatre Productions at Thompson Green at FSU Law School
  • The Winter Park Playhouse Presents THE PIONEERS OF ROCK AND SOUL