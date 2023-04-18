Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

South Jersey's Ritz Theatre Company Will Stage Alex Wilkie's New Comedy HEATHENS ON THE BEACH

In Wilkie's hilarious new play, directed by Lori Aleixo-Howard, it's the pious versus the pagan, where the only certainty is chaos, complication, and laughter.

Apr. 18, 2023  
A new comedy by Moorestown playwright Alex Wilkie will make its world premiere at the Ritz Theatre Company, a historic New Jersey venue, from April 28 to 30.

In Wilkie's hilarious new play, directed by Lori Aleixo-Howard, it's the pious versus the pagan, where the only certainty is chaos, complication, and laughter. Heathens on the Beach takes place during the darkest days of the Middle Ages as the sheltered life of the nuns of Piddlewick Abbey gets upended by the news that Vikings have attacked a nearby monastery. The surviving monks retreat to the nunnery, and while the nuns are terrified, they are determined not to abandon their beloved home without a fight.

The Ritz has staged previous works by Wilkie, including 2018's Spy House. He is an artistic and audience favorite.

"'Heathens on the Beach' echoes the work of Mel Brooks, the Monty Python gang and other classic comedians," says director Lori Aleixo-Howard. "While I won't claim historical accuracy will be upheld during the staging of this play, I'(M) Willing to guarantee a laugh per minute."

"Heathens on the Beach" runs from April 28 to April 30, 2023. Tickets are $27. Learn more.

The Ritz Theatre Company engages and enriches Delaware Valley audiences by producing professional, diverse entertainment while training artists of all levels in a historic New Jersey landmark. Each season, the Ritz presents seven mainstage productions and eight Ritz Kidz children's shows, plus summer camp, youth productions, and festivals. The Ritz serves more than 30,000 patrons each year. Learn more: www.RitzTheatreCo.org.

Alex has been writing plays since 1995. Past productions include the two-act comedy, Spy House, which received full production at the Ritz Theatre in Oaklyn, NJ in 2018; the full length comedy, Vaudeville Villains, that reviewers called, "hilarious" and a "frantic farce," at the Sketch Club of Woodbury, NJ in 2019; and "Big Bear Lake," which was staged during the Heartland Theatre Company's 10-Minute Play Festival in Normal, IL, in June of last year. His 10 minute play, "Sandwich Heroes" is slated for production in May as part of the Diner Theater program for the ArtPride New Jersey Foundation. He lives in Moorestown, with his wife, Janet.




