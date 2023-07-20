Shakespeare Comes to NYC, Long Island, and NJ Parks with Hip to Hip Theatre Company

Hip to Hip Theatre Company's summer tour of Free Shakespeare in the Parks includes performances in ten parks throughout Queens, Staten Island, Long Island and New Jersey from August 2 - August 26.

Audiences will have a chance to enjoy one of Shakespeare's most poetic tragedies and one of his silliest comedies. THE TRAGEDY OF RICHARD II (directed by Hip to Hip's founding Artistic Director Jason Marr) and THE COMEDY OF ERRORS (directed by Hip to Hip's co-founder Joy Marr), will perform in rotating repertory under the stars.

Plus, Hip to Hip is presenting the return of "Kids & the Classics," an interactive workshop for children ages 5 to 12, that is offered thirty minutes before each performance. It gives children a chance to interact with the text by previewing the story, and by creating links between the text and their own lives through theatre games and close reading.

Audience members are encouraged to bring a blanket or low chair and picnic fare, and enjoy Shakespeare in the open air. No tickets are necessary. Seating is first come, first served.

Regarding THE TRAGEDY OF RICHARD II, director Jason Marr said: "Imagine an insurrection bringing a model of government to the brink of collapse. Though this sounds like recent political events in America, it was England in the late Middle Ages. Written entirely in verse, Richard II explores timeless themes of power, pride, family and identity. Think Game of Thrones with rhyming couplets."

Speaking about THE COMEDY OF ERRORS, Joy Marr shared: "Comedy tropes exist because they're funny! 400-plus years after it was written, The Comedy of Errors, which hinges on an outrageous case of mistaken identity between two sets of identical twins, still makes us roar with laughter because Shakespeare brilliantly constructed a world in which the audience can easily and happily suspend disbelief."

The repertory cast includes: Hari Bhaskar*, Konnor Brown, Blake Brundy, Chaunice Chapman*, Antonia Cruz-Kent, Michael Darby, Meghan Dolbey, Katie Fanning*, Liam Gerard, James Harter*, Axel Marr, Bree Marr, Jason Marr*, Joy Marr*, Nancy Nichols*, Anuj Parikh*, Avery Lauren Thomas and Kiana Wilson

*appears courtesy of Actors Equity Association

Performance Schedule

Wednesday, August 2 @ 7:30 pm - The Tragedy of Richard II

QUEENS Sunnyside Gardens Park (48-21 39th Avenue @ 49th Street)

Thursday, August 3 @ 7:30 pm - The Comedy of Errors (Rain date: 8/8)

QUEENS Cunningham Park (Union Turnpike & 196th Street)

Friday, August 4 @ 7:30 pm - The Tragedy of Richard II

QUEENS Voelker Orth Museum (149-19 38th Avenue, Flushing)

Saturday, August 5 @ 5:00 pm - The Comedy of Errors

STATEN ISLAND Alice Austen House (2 Hylan Blvd)

Wednesday, August 9 @ 7:00 pm - The Comedy of Errors (Rain date: 8/15)

JERSEY CITY Newport on the Green (14th St & River Drive S.)

Thursday, August 10 @ 7:30 pm - The Comedy of Errors

QUEENS Crocheron Park (35th Avenue & Corbett Road)

Friday, August 11 @ 7:30 pm - The Tragedy of Richard II

QUEENS Flushing Meadows Corona Park (at the Unisphere)

Saturday, August 12 @ 7:30 pm - The Tragedy of Richard II

QUEENS Gantry Plaza State Park (4-09 47th Road)

Thursday, August 17 @ 7:30 pm - The Tragedy of Richard II (Rain date: 8/22)

QUEENS Cunningham Park (Union Turnpike & 196th Street)

Friday, August 18 @ 7:30 pm - The Comedy of Errors

QUEENS Voelker Orth Museum (149-19 38th Avenue, Flushing)

Saturday, August 19 @ 7:30 pm - The Comedy of Errors

QUEENS Gantry Plaza State Park (4-09 47th Road)

Sunday, August 20 @ 5:00 pm - The Tragedy of Richard II

QUEENS Socrates Sculpture Park (32-01 Vernon Blvd)

Wednesday, August 23 @ 7:30 pm - The Comedy of Errors

QUEENS Sunnyside Gardens Park (48-21 39th Avenue)

Thursday, August 24 @ 7:30 pm - The Tragedy of Richard II

QUEENS Crocheron Park (35th Avenue & Corbett Road)

Friday, August 25 @ 7:30 pm - The Tragedy of Richard II

SOUTHAMPTON Agawam Park (25 Pond Lane)

Saturday, August 26 @ 7:30 pm - The Comedy of Errors

SOUTHAMPTON Agawam Park (25 Pond Lane)

About Hip to Hip Theatre Company

Now in its sixteenth year, Hip to Hip Theatre Company is dedicated to stimulating and developing interest in the theatre arts in underserved communities by providing free, family-friendly, professional productions of popular classics, and free theatre workshops for children, in public spaces.

Click Here

www.facebook.com/HiptoHipTheatre

www.twitter.com/HiptoHipTheatre