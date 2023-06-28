STATE FAIR is Now Playing at Surflight Theatre

Surflight Theatre is continuing their 2023 Season with the musical theatre staple, State Fair. Filled with dance and gorgeous music, State Fair travels with the Frake family as they leave behind the routine of the farm for three days of adventure at the annual Iowa State Fair. Mom and Pop covet blue ribbons, while their daughter and son each find romance and heartbreak on the midway. With a terrific Rodgers & Hammerstein score including “A Grand Night for Singing,” “It Might As Well Be Spring,” and of course, “Our State Fair,” this show is a Blue Ribbon winner!

Kelli Barclay directs and choreographs. Most recently she has directed and choreographed Theatre By the Sea’s acclaimed Singin in the Rain, Ogunquit Playhouse’s White Christmas, and North Shore Music Theatre's Jekyll and Hyde starring Constantine Moralis and Diana

DeGarmo and directed by Robert Cuccioli and numerous shows for Goodspeed Opera House. She also was Associate Choreographer for the London award-winning West End production of 42nd Street. Kelli has also been the Associate Choreographer on four TONY award nominated productions:Ain’t Broadway Grand, State Fair, 42nd Street (revival), Irving Berlins’ White Christmas and many of City Center’s Encore Productions. Surflight is very proud to have her return for State Fair. The show will also feature Musical Direction by Susie Jolink, Scenic Design by Chris Strangfeld, Costume Design by Ilana Lupkin, Sound Design by David Ciolorito, and Lighting Design by Anthony Marinaro.

State Fair stars Noah Lyon (most recently seen as Plato/Macavity in Cats at City Springs Theatre and Bob Wallace in White Christmas at Surflight) as Wayne Frake, Deanna Doyle (with credits including Meg Giry in Broadway's Phantom of the Opera, 17-year-old Winnie Foster in Broadway's Tuck Everlasting, Ivy Smith in the pre-Broadway On the Town, Rita Racine in Surflight's Steel Pier, and Vera in Surflight's On Your Toes) as Emily Arden, Jacob Lill (recently Phil Davis in White Christmas and Buddy Becker in Steel Pier at Surflight) as Pat Gilbert, and Gabriela Moncivais a 2023 Resident Company member (seen last season in Surflight’s Escape to Margaritaville as Rachel, Legally Blonde as Leilani/Chutney), as Margy Frake. Abel Frake will be played by Surflight’s Producing Artistic Director and established actor and producer, Steve Steiner. Among Steve’s various Broadway credits (Buddy, Anything Goes) and Off Broadway (Return to the Forbidden Planet, Honky Tonk Highway, Annie Warbucks) as well as numerous National Tours and Regional Productions, Steve was in the Original Broadway Cast of State Fair! Melissa Frake will be played by Ellen Kehr. The show will also feature Ella Rose Reichbach as Violet. Others in the cast include Surflight’s Resident Company: Kyle Atkinson, Mike Brennan, Alexandra Brown, Rhagan Carter, Madeline Dunn, Mila Ellis, Bailey Greemon, Ben Halperin, Drew Hubbard, Tanner Kirol, Jack Lynch, Gina Marcinkowski, Giulia Marolda, Sean McCrystal, Alison Nusbaum, Ricky Pope, Jessica Sanzone, Brendan Sheehan, Isaiah Tucker, Jonathan Van Dyke, and Vince Wingerter.