STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI IN CONCERT Set For New Jersey Symphony Performances

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New Jersey Symphony has announced Star Wars: The Last Jedi in Concert, a live-to-picture event featuring John Williams’ score performed alongside the full film.

The concerts will be conducted by Constantine Kitsopoulos and will take place May 29–31, 2026, across three venues in New Jersey: the Count Basie Center for the Arts in Red Bank, the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark, and State Theatre New Jersey in New Brunswick.

The program will present the 2017 film with a full orchestral performance of Williams’ score, which includes 20 musical cues. The concert is part of the orchestra’s film series, which pairs symphonic music with cinematic screenings.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi continues the Skywalker saga, following the Resistance as it faces pursuit by the First Order. The story includes Rey’s search for Luke Skywalker and explores new elements of the Force.

Kitsopoulos, known for his work across symphonic, operatic, and film concert repertoire, will lead the performances. His recent engagements include appearances with major orchestras in North America and internationally.

Ticket Information

Performances are scheduled as follows:

– May 29 at 7:30 p.m. – Count Basie Center for the Arts, Red Bank

– May 30 at 7:30 p.m. – New Jersey Performing Arts Center, Newark

– May 31 at 2:00 p.m. – State Theatre New Jersey, New Brunswick