STAR WARS - RETURN OF THE JEDI IN CONCERT Will Be Performed by the New Jersey Symphony

The New Jersey Symphony will present Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in Concert with composer John Williams' venerated score performed live to the film. Conductor Nicholas Hersh will lead New Jersey Symphony in all four performances:

Thursday, April 4 at 7:30 pm at Mayo Performing Arts Center in Morristown

Friday, April 5 at 8 pm at Count Basie Center for the Arts in Red Bank

Saturday, April 6 at 8 pm at State Theatre New Jersey in New Brunswick

Sunday, April 7 at 3 pm at New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark.

Since the release of the first Star Wars movie over 45 years ago, the Star Wars saga has had a seismic impact on both cinema and culture, inspiring audiences around the world with its mythic storytelling, captivating characters, groundbreaking special effects and iconic musical scores composed by Williams.

The film and its RIAA gold-certified soundtrack feature eleven score cues created by legendary Academy Award and GRAMMY Award-winning composer, John Williams.

As the Empire prepares to crush the Rebellion with a more powerful Death Star, the Rebel Fleet counters with a massive attack on the space station. Luke Skywalker confronts Darth Vader in a final climactic duel.