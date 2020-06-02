Rutgers Dance Alumni Plan Benefit to Aid Artists Affected by the Health Crisis

NJ.com has reported that Rutgers University dance alumni are putting together a benefit to aid artists who have been affected by the health crisis.

The event is being organized by Mason Gross School of the Arts alumni, spearheaded by Olivia Mode-Cater, Class of 2011 and 2012. The benefit, We Dance for Artist Relief Tree is planned for 8 p.m. Friday, June 12.

Mode-Carter shared:

"Like so many, freelance artists have been hit hard by COVID-19...From local performances to Broadway stages, venues that draw crowds will be among the last bits of life to get back to normal, leaving a majority of these artists unemployed and without a plan on how to recover."

Artist Relief Tree, which was created during the health crisis to help artists , has raised $404,561 assisted 1,426 artists to date.

