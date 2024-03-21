Roxey Ballet to Present CHILDREN'S CLASSIC STORIES in April

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Roxey Ballet is inviting families to share in the whimsical world of the "Children's Classic Stories" Sleeping Beauty Act III-Aurora's Wedding and Carnival of the Animals this spring season. A production that will delight audiences of all ages, "Children's Classic Stories" features Roxey's professional company dancers and local students from Mill Ballet School, the official school of Roxey Ballet. The cast beautifully brings these two tales to life while entertaining and inspiring.

Sleeping Beauty presents the extraordinary pas de deux of Princess Aurora and Prince Desire and includes Jewel Fairy Variations, Blue Bird, Puss in Boots, and Little Red Riding Hood pas de deux. As Princess Aurora and her family awaken from their deep sleep, the princess accepts Prince Florimund's proposal for marriage, and her family approves. A joyful wedding at the castle celebrates their marriage and is attended by their families and magical fairies. Masterful choreography by Mark Roxey and exquisite costumes by Alicia Warden and Nilda Roxey bring this classic fairytale to life.

Carnival of the Animals tells the story of a child lost at the zoo who encounters various dynamic animals as he finds his way home. Choreographed by Mark Roxey, the ballet includes 57 colorful costumes and masks designed by Alicia Worden, Ana Vichnevetsky, and Nilda Roxey. As the dancers interpret lions, fish, donkeys, elephants, chickens, tortoises, birds, and kangaroos, audience members enjoy various styles of dance paired with surprising instrumentation.

Making the arts accessible to all is the mission of Roxey Ballet. A sensory-friendly performance of "Children's Classic Stories" suitable for children and adults with ASD, special needs, or sensory sensitivities will be presented with adaptations including decreased sound levels, elimination of special effects, and increased house lighting. There will be an ASL interpreter present to welcome deaf and hard-of-hearing patrons. This performance is also a great option for very young children, providing a relaxed atmosphere with the freedom to move around.

"Children's Classic Stories" will be performed on Saturday and Sunday, April 20 and 21 at 2 pm at Villa Victoria Theatre, 376 W Upper Ferry Rd, Ewing, NJ. The sensory-friendly performance will be performed on Saturday, April 13 at 3 pm at Mill Ballet in New Hope, PA. In-person and virtual tickets are available at roxeyballet.org/childrenclassicstories.

As the excitement builds leading up to the performances at Villa Victoria Theatre, Roxey Ballet will host a Fairytale Party for children and their families. Guests are invited to join Sleeping Beauty, Puss in Boots, Little Red Riding Hood, the Fairy Godmother, and surprise storybook characters for a magical afternoon. Attendees will enjoy refreshments, fairytale treats, a dance lesson, a mini-performance, and may take photos and receive autographs from the dancers. The Fairytale Party will take place on Sunday, April 14 at 11 am and 2 pm at Mill Ballet in New Hope, PA.

There are several opportunities to go behind the scenes of "Children's Classic Stories" with Roxey Ballet. In the "Beer and Ballet" series, attendees are given the unique opportunity to watch and engage with the professional artists of Roxey Ballet in a relaxed environment as they prepare for their upcoming production, all while enjoying a curated selection of custom craft beers presented by Triumph Brewery of New Hope.

"Beer and Ballet" will be held on April 5 at 6 pm during a "Children's Classic Stories" rehearsal at Mill Ballet in New Hope, PA. Tickets are available at roxeyballet.org/beerandballet.

Roxey Ballet's "Brown Bag and Ballet" series allows the community the chance to experience dance like never before. With a peek into the rehearsal world of professional artists as they craft and perfect choreography for upcoming productions, attendees are invited to get up close with the creative process, engage in conversations about choreography, training, and artistry, and stretch and move alongside the dancers. The audience is invited to bring their lunch and savor a unique break in their day as they enjoy the art of dance in a relaxed environment.

"Brown Bag and Ballet" will be held on April 4 during a "Children's Classic Stories" rehearsal at 12 pm at Mill Ballet in New Hope, PA.

In the "Tutus and Tiaras" series, budding dancers are introduced to the world of Roxey Ballet where they will watch as professional artists prepare for their day of rehearsals, learn the foundational steps of classical ballet, and interact with accomplished artists. Children and parents will engage in relaxed conversations with the professionals as they share the essence of being a dancer and gain insights into the art of dance.

"Tutus and Tiaras" will be held on April 6 from 1-2 pm during a "Children's Classic Stories" rehearsal at Mill Ballet in New Hope, PA. Tickets are available at roxeyballet.org/tutusandtiaras.

Roxey Ballet performs cutting-edge, contemporary ballet to critical acclaim throughout the United States. Incorporated in 1995 as a New Jersey non-profit organization, Roxey Ballet's mission is to deliver artistic and cultural excellence through professional dance performances, residencies, educational programs, workshops, and master classes. The company takes pride in being a multicultural, all-inclusive organization that fosters a creative environment of growth for all.