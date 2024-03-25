Reimagined JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT Comes to NJCU This April

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



New Jersey City University's Center for the Arts and Department of Music, Dance and Theatre will present Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

Director Marc G. Dalio (NJCU's Coordinator of Musical Theatre and Artistic Director of NJCU's Center for the Arts) has set this exciting musical by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice, in a museum exhibition.

Dalio offers, "We imagine the story of Joseph as an uncovered lost treasure, brought to our theatrical museum via hieroglyphic storyboards and various artifacts translated into vibrant life by the museum's curator, our Narrator. This also serves to remind our audience of the countless dreamers and wonders found in our galleries and museums."

In the biblical land of Canaan, Joseph, the favorite son of Jacob, is gifted a multicolored coat, to the jealousy of his 11 brothers. They in turn, plot to cleverly rid themselves of Joseph, sending him on a journey that sees him enslaved and eventually jailed. However, Joseph reveals an extraordinary ability to interpret dreams, which catches the ear of the Pharoah, who uses Joseph's predictions to save Egypt from a famine. Now, as Pharoah's number 2, Joseph again finds himself in the presence of his family, who have come to Egypt looking for food and shelter. Not recognizing Joseph, he uses the opportunity of their reunion to teach the brothers a lesson and allows them to demonstrate their newfound selflessness. Eventually, the reunion and conclusion become a happy one for all.

This show stars Tatyana Serrato (Narrator), Mathew Segovia (Joseph), Gabrielle Stanowski (Rueben) Manuel Encarnacion (Simeon), Glenzell Baker (Levi/Butler), Kaury Urena (Naphtali), Byron Flores Jr. (Issachar/Pharoah), Joshua Rosenthal (Asher/Potiphar), Moses Garcia (Dan/Baker), Qawiyya Haqq (Zebulun), Katie Harrigan (Gad), Jay Jones (Benjamin), Katrina Rada (Judah), Mariana Herrera (Mrs. Potiphar), Nebula Vidal (Vocalist), October Gomes (Vocalist) and features Abi Rollins, Allie Villhard, Bella Lorenz, Clara Albers, Isabella Sexto, Kat Eberly, Lexylee Martinez and Melania Isoardi. Also featured is a children's choir, prepared by The Artist's Avenue, a children's theatre located in Bayonne, NJ. Joseph is directed by Marc G. Dalio, Musically Directed by Amy Duran and Choreographed by Angelo Soriano, with Dance Supervision by Angelica Stiskin, Artistic Director of the Joffrey's Jazz and Contemporary Program. Scenic and Lighting Design by Maruti Evans, Sound and Projection Design by Paul Gargiulo, with artwork by October Gomes.

Performances

Friday, April 5 at 7:30pm

Saturday, April 6 at 7:30pm

Sunday, April 7 at 3:00pm

Friday, April 12 at 7:30pm

Saturday, April 13 at 7:30pm

Sunday, April 14 at 3:00pm