Reading of the Screenplay JACQUELINE REMEMBERS ALL OF THIS Comes to Vivid Stage This Month

Vivid Stage, in residence at Oakes Center at 120 Morris Avenue in Summit, will present a free screenplay reading of Jacqueline Remembers All of This by David Lee White, Dave Maulbeck and Maribeth Theroux on Monday January 22 at 7 pm. This project will be the first feature film produced by Vivid Stage, and is adapted from their production of Blood: A Comedy by David Lee White.

This reading, featuring the Vivid Stage acting ensemble and directed by Artistic Director Laura Ekstrand, is a preview of the film. This cinematic journey, slated for principal photography this summer, is accompanied by the launch of a Kickstarter campaign on January 22, inviting audiences to be part of this captivating exploration of consciousness and familial bonds.

Jacqueline Remembers All of This, which will be directed by Laura Ekstrand and featuring Noreen Farley as Jacqueline, is a unique blend of humor and heartfelt storytelling. Set against the rich tapestry of Vivid Stage's 30-year storytelling legacy, this cinematic venture explores themes of forgiveness, love, and the intricate dynamics within families.

The narrative unfolds around Jacqueline, a quantum physics professor grappling with dementia, as she seeks to share her truth with her daughter Franny. Against the backdrop of Franny's impending marriage to the deeply religious Matthew, suspicions of his connection to a mysterious cult-like church add intriguing layers. Franny's brother, Alec, injects humor and chaos into the storyline, as the film promises to challenge conventional storytelling.

The cast of Jacqueline Remembers All of This features Clark Carmichael, Harry Patrick Christian, Noreen Farley, Dave Maulbeck, Scott McGowan, Becca McLarty, Daria M. Sullivan, Jason Szamreta, Harriett Trangucci and Emaline Williams. Nicole Callender produces, along with Ekstrand, Maulbeck and Jeff Ertz.

The reading of Jacqueline Remembers All of This is at the Oakes Center at 120 Morris Avenue in Summit on Monday, January 22 at 7:00 p.m. Admission is free, but reservations are required at info@vividstage.org. For more information, call 908-514-9654. The Oakes Center is wheelchair accessible. For information on any of Vivid Stage's programs, please call 908-514-9654, Click Here.