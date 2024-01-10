Reading of the Screenplay JACQUELINE REMEMBERS ALL OF THIS Comes to Vivid Stage This Month

The performance is on Monday January 22 at 7 pm.

By: Jan. 10, 2024

POPULAR

SENIOR MOMENTS - BIG BEAVER to Have World Premiere At Middletown Arts Center Photo 1 SENIOR MOMENTS - BIG BEAVER to Have World Premiere At Middletown Arts Center
BEST OF NJ ENTERTAINMENT in 2023 Photo 2 BEST OF NJ ENTERTAINMENT in 2023
Aspire Performing Arts Will Present INTO THE WOODS in Fair Lawn This Month Photo 3 Aspire Performing Arts Will Present INTO THE WOODS in Fair Lawn This Month
Photos: First Look at North Star Theater Company's THE FULL MONTY in Rehearsal Photo 4 Photos: First Look at North Star Theater Company's THE FULL MONTY in Rehearsal

Reading of the Screenplay JACQUELINE REMEMBERS ALL OF THIS Comes to Vivid Stage This Month

Vivid Stage, in residence at Oakes Center at 120 Morris Avenue in Summit, will present a free screenplay reading of Jacqueline Remembers All of This by David Lee White, Dave Maulbeck and Maribeth Theroux on Monday January 22 at 7 pm. This project will be the first feature film produced by Vivid Stage, and is adapted from their production of Blood: A Comedy by David Lee White.

This reading, featuring the Vivid Stage acting ensemble and directed by Artistic Director Laura Ekstrand, is a preview of the film. This cinematic journey, slated for principal photography this summer, is accompanied by the launch of a Kickstarter campaign on January 22, inviting audiences to be part of this captivating exploration of consciousness and familial bonds.

Jacqueline Remembers All of This, which will be directed by Laura Ekstrand and featuring Noreen Farley as Jacqueline, is a unique blend of humor and heartfelt storytelling. Set against the rich tapestry of Vivid Stage's 30-year storytelling legacy, this cinematic venture explores themes of forgiveness, love, and the intricate dynamics within families. 

The narrative unfolds around Jacqueline, a quantum physics professor grappling with dementia, as she seeks to share her truth with her daughter Franny. Against the backdrop of Franny's impending marriage to the deeply religious Matthew, suspicions of his connection to a mysterious cult-like church add intriguing layers. Franny's brother, Alec, injects humor and chaos into the storyline, as the film promises to challenge conventional storytelling. 

The cast of Jacqueline Remembers All of This features Clark Carmichael, Harry Patrick Christian, Noreen Farley, Dave Maulbeck, Scott McGowan, Becca McLarty, Daria M. Sullivan, Jason Szamreta, Harriett Trangucci and Emaline Williams. Nicole Callender produces, along with Ekstrand, Maulbeck and Jeff Ertz.

The reading of Jacqueline Remembers All of This is at the Oakes Center at 120 Morris Avenue in Summit on Monday, January 22 at 7:00 p.m. Admission is free, but reservations are required at info@vividstage.org. For more information, call 908-514-9654. The Oakes Center is wheelchair accessible. For information on any of Vivid Stage's programs, please call 908-514-9654, Click Here.




RELATED STORIES - New Jersey

1
*NSYNCs Joey Fatone and Backstreet Boys AJ McLean Come to NJPAC in March Photo
*NSYNC's Joey Fatone and Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean Come to NJPAC in March

NSYNC’s Joey Fatone and Backstreet Boys’ AJ McLean are bringing fan-favorite hits with their sensational seven-piece live band for an unforgettable concert at New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) on Saturday, March 23 at 8 PM.

2
New Jersey Youth Chorus Presents Winter Concert On January 21 Photo
New Jersey Youth Chorus Presents Winter Concert On January 21

Join the New Jersey Youth Chorus for their Winter Concert on January 21. Enjoy a variety of beautiful and artistic repertoire performed by nearly 200 talented choristers. Tickets available at NJYC.org.

3
NiCori Studios & Productions To Present CATS: Young Actors Edition Photo
NiCori Studios & Productions To Present CATS: Young Actor's Edition

NiCori Studios & Productions has announced that they will be the first in NJ to produce “CATS: Young Actor's Edition”, the brand new, one-hour adaptation of the world renowned Andrew Lloyd Webber TONY Award winning musical on Thursday through Sunday, January 25, 26 and 27, 2024. 

4
SAXON & URIAH HEEP: HELL, FIRE & CHAOS – THE BEST BRITISH ROCK & METAL A Photo
SAXON & URIAH HEEP: HELL, FIRE & CHAOS – THE BEST BRITISH ROCK & METAL Announced At bergenPAC

bergenPAC has announced another new show for the 2024 season: Saxon & Uriah Heep: Hell, Fire & Chaos – The Best British Rock & Metal on Friday, May 3, 2024, at 8 p.m.

More Hot Stories For You

New Jersey Youth Chorus Presents Winter Concert On January 21New Jersey Youth Chorus Presents Winter Concert On January 21
NiCori Studios & Productions To Present CATS: Young Actor's EditionNiCori Studios & Productions To Present CATS: Young Actor's Edition
SAXON & URIAH HEEP: HELL, FIRE & CHAOS – THE BEST BRITISH ROCK & METAL Announced At bergenPACSAXON & URIAH HEEP: HELL, FIRE & CHAOS – THE BEST BRITISH ROCK & METAL Announced At bergenPAC
VIDEO: Get a First Look at DREAMGIRLS at McCarter Theatre CenterVIDEO: Get a First Look at DREAMGIRLS at McCarter Theatre Center

Videos

Get a First Look at DREAMGIRLS at McCarter Theatre Center Video
Get a First Look at DREAMGIRLS at McCarter Theatre Center
Director Mark S. Hoebee Talks FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Paper Mill Playhouse Video
Director Mark S. Hoebee Talks FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Paper Mill Playhouse
Broderick and Lane Honor Mel Brooks With THE PRODUCERS Medley Video
Broderick and Lane Honor Mel Brooks With THE PRODUCERS Medley
View all Videos

New Jersey SHOWS
ESSPY in New Jersey ESSPY
New Jersey Repertory Company (2/22-3/17)
Epic Scores of John Williams and More! in New Jersey Epic Scores of John Williams and More!
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (5/30-5/30)
Adelphi Orchestra - Musical Nomads in New Jersey Adelphi Orchestra - Musical Nomads
Fair Lawn Community Center Theater (3/08-3/08)
Epic Scores of John Williams and More! in New Jersey Epic Scores of John Williams and More!
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (5/31-5/31)
2024 Lunar New Year Celebration in New Jersey 2024 Lunar New Year Celebration
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (2/03-2/03)
Ibsen's Ghost in New Jersey Ibsen's Ghost
George Street Playhouse (1/16-2/04)
Daniil Trifonov Plays Gershwin in New Jersey Daniil Trifonov Plays Gershwin
State Theatre New Jersey (6/06-6/06)
Tchaikovsky’s Fifth Symphony in New Jersey Tchaikovsky’s Fifth Symphony
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (3/14-3/14)
Xian Conducts Carmina Burana in New Jersey Xian Conducts Carmina Burana
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (3/01-3/01)
Steel Magnolias in New Jersey Steel Magnolias
Sieminski Theater (2/02-2/11)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You