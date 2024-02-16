Reading of SANCTITY Comes to American Theater Group This Month

American Theater Group (ATG), Central NJ’s professional theater company, will present the legal drama Sanctity by Kerr Lockhart as part of its free Monday Night Play Reading Series on Feb. 26th at 7pm at Hamilton Stage in Rahway, NJ.

This searing story centers around a famous lawyer who refuses to reveal confidential information from her client accused of murder. She is torn between her ethical duty to protect the sanctity of attorney-client privilege and her desire to relieve the anguish felt by the victims’ families. While coping with a hidden tragedy in her life, she evolves to find vindication and reconciliation.

Appearing in the cast are: Bonnie Black, Kate Grimes, Luke Hofmaier, Maria Jung, Jenny Leona and Paul Singleton.

This reading will be directed by Kathy Gail MacGowan, who directed ATG’s 2023 production of Right to be Forgotten. She has directed hundreds of developmental readings for new work in New York, leading to the direction of 15 premieres by New York playwrights, including: In The Summer Pavilion (Backstage Critic's Pick, @NYCFringe & 59E59) and Kentucky Canata (Best of Off-Broadway by critic Howard Miller @ HERE) both by Paul David Young. MacGowan regularly directs at The Stella Adler Conservatory/NYU Tisch and recently directed and adapted Henry 4, Park 1 which toured NYC public schools, senior centers and notably Rikers prison. She is a Drama League Directing Finalist and a member of SDC, AEA, and holds an MFA from The New School for Drama.

Kerr Lockhart was an entertainment attorney with William Morris, NBC and Hallmark Entertainment. He also produced independent television and film, including You’re the Top: The Cole Porter Story and Glenn Miller: America’s Musical Hero. His other plays include Shore House, Page Count and Don’t Vote for Me. In addition, he worked at the Weston Playhouse, Weston VT, as actor, director, writer and music director of the Act IV Cabaret.

A Q&A discussion with the playwright and the cast will follow the reading. While the reading is free, donations will be gratefully accepted.