Rahway High School Presents YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN

Article Pixel Dec. 30, 2019  

Happiness is great musical theatre! Rahway High School will present "You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown" bringing all your favorite Charles Schultz' Peanuts characters to life onstage with wonderful humor and fun music.

"You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown" is a fresh approach to the all-time 1967 classic, based on the beloved comic strip by Charles Schulz. Sally Brown joins Charlie Brown, Linus, Lucy, Schroeder, and Snoopy in this charming revue of vignettes and songs.

Last spring, Rahway High School's musical was voted the Best High School Musical in New Jersey by NJ.com. Their theatrical season continues in March with the one of the first productions of "Catch Me If You Can" on a high school stage in New Jersey. a??

Friday, January 10, 7:30 pm

Saturday, January 11, 7:30 pm.

Rahway High School Center for the Performing Arts

1012 Madison Avenue, Rahway, NJ

Tickets are on sale now at www.rahwaymusicals.org or please call 732-396-2966.



