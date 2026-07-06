ROGUE SHAKESPEARE: THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR is Coming to Shakespeare Theatre of NJ

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This August, The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey will present Rogue Shakespeare: The Merry Wives of Windsor, running August 14 through August 23 at the F. M. Kirby Shakespeare Theatre on the campus of Drew University.

A beloved comedy packed with unforgettable characters and elaborate schemes, The Merry Wives of Windsor follows the famously overconfident Sir John Falstaff as he attempts to woo two wealthy married women — simultaneously. Rather than becoming easy targets, the clever Mistress Ford and Mistress Page join forces to outwit the swaggering knight in a series of increasingly hilarious pranks. But this isn't just another production of Shakespeare.

Leading the troupe as Sir John Falstaff is Jeffrey M. Bender, who also serves as Troupe Leader, guiding the ensemble through this unique process. The cast also features Erin Partin (STNJ: Macbeth) as Alice Ford, Michael Stewart Allen (N'tl Tour: War Horse) as Frank Ford, Ka-Ling Cheung (Broadway: The Balusters) as Margaret Page, David Shih (Broadway: Life of Pi) as George Page, Emily S. Chang as Anne Page, Patrick Toon as Sir Hugh Evans, Christopher Sutton (N'tl Tour: SPAMALOT; STNJ: A Gentleman's Guide…Love & Murder) as Bardolph, Cole Henry Gilder as William Page, Abby Burris as Nym, Alison Weller as Mistress Quickly, and Hassiem Muhammad (CBS' Madame Secretary) as Fenton. The production is stage managed by Brielle Morris and Mikki Monfalcone.

Unlike traditional productions that spend weeks developing under a director's vision, Rogue Shakespeare embraces collaboration and theatrical daring. With minimal rehearsal time, the actors rely on their years of stage experience, deep familiarity with Shakespeare's language, and each other to create a fast-paced and joyful experience for audiences of all ages.

Single tickets for Rogue Shakespeare: The Merry Wives of Windsor range from $50 to $55. The Theatre offers a variety of other cost-saving opportunities, including $25 student tickets with a valid student ID and a limited number of Pay What You Will tickets for every performance on a first-come, first-serve basis. STNJ also has a $35 under 35 ticket option, which offers $35 tickets for patrons aged 35 and under, with valid ID. Other discounts are available including subscription discounts; and 10% discounts for members of Seniors, PBS/Thirteen, Active Military, Madison Loyalty Club card holders, and AAA members. STNJ also honors the Family First Discovery Pass for families receiving benefits through SNAP, WIC, or Work First New Jersey.

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