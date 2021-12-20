RENT and More Announced at Mayo Performing Arts Center in 2022

MPAC presents a wide range of events to kick off 2022, from the classic musical Rent to the stunning moves of Dancing with the Stars.

January 2022

Stomp

Friday, January 7, 2022 at 8 pm

Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 3 pm & 8 pm

Stomp is explosive, inventive, provocative, witty and utterly unique-an unforgettable experience for audiences of all ages. Stomp uses everything but conventional percussion instruments - matchboxes, wooden poles, brooms, garbage cans, hubcaps - to fill the stage with magnificent rhythms.

$49-$89

Dancing with the Stars: Live! - 2022 Tour

Tuesday-Wednesday, January 11-12, 2022 at 7:30 pm

America's favorite dance show is coming to Morristown with Dancing with the Stars - Live Tour 2022! Your favorite dancers from this iconic television series hit the stage this winter with an all-new show. Starring Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, Artem Chigvintsev, Sasha Farber, Daniella Karagach, Pasha Pashkov, GLEB SAVCHENKO, EMMA SLATER, Britt Stewart and more! This past season's Mirror Ball champion, NBA star Iman Shumpert, has been added to the cast, as well as previous champion Kaitlyn Bristowe.

$79-$149

Manhattan Comedy Night

Friday, January 14, 2022 at 8 pm

Get some comic relief with our popular stand-up series showcasing the rising stars of comedy. Mature content, language. Adults only.

$25-$30

The Disco Nights

Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 8 pm

Get down and boogie to the greatest hits of the disco era, like "Stayin' Alive," "Le Freak," "I Will Survive," "Hot Stuff" and "It's Raining Men." The Disco Nights perform the music of The Bee Gees, Donna Summer, Chic and more in this "outta sight" musical adventure that brings to life the glory days of Studio 54 and Saturday Night Fever!

$29-$49

Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Live presents "Neighbor Day"

Sunday, January 16, 2022 at 2 pm and 5:30 pm

Daniel Tiger invites you to an interactive musical adventure as he and his friends explore their much-loved Neighborhood of Make-Believe. Through the show's familiar themes and music, the neighbors share stories of friendship, helping others and celebrating new experiences in this live theatrical production filled with singing, dancing, laughter and "grr-ific" surprises. Ages 3-6

$25-$75

RENT 25th Anniversary Tour: The Farewell Season of Love

Friday-Sunday, January 21-23, 2022

January 21 at 8 pm

January 22 at 2 pm & 8 pm

January 23 at 2 pm

For a quarter of a century, RENT has inspired us to choose love over fear and to live without regret. This Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning phenomenon has become more than a musical - it's a cultural touchstone and a source of joy and strength for millions. RENT's 25th Anniversary "Farewell Season of Love" is your FINAL CHANCE to experience this celebrated touring production - so don't miss it!

$59-99

Learn more at www.mayoarts.org.