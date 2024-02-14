RABBIT SUMMER Comes to Mile Square Theatre Next Month

RABBIT SUMMER plays a limited engagement at Mile Square Theatre (1400 Clinton St. Hoboken, NJ 07030) beginning Wednesday, March 6 through Saturday, March 30th. Tickets are $35-$50 and available at milesquaretheatre.org.

In RABBIT SUMMER Wilson Faison (Steven St. Pierre) idealizes marriage and family, ignoring the controversy of his job as a police officer in the shadow of Black Lives Matter. His wife, Ruby (Ricki Lynée*), wishes he would share versus smiling through pain. Tired of feeling helpless and trapped in her Huxtable-like existence, she has a secret plan. And that plan may just fix the American gun problem while breaking her husband out of his shell.

Ruby's best friend, Claire (Tsebiyah Mishael Derry*), takes refuge at the Faison home after suffering a tragedy. Her visit unearths secrets, old and new, and stirring a pot of reality Wilson has never tasted.

*Performing courtesy of Actors’ Equity Association.

The production features scenic design by Matthew Fick, costume design by Allison Essanason, and lighting design by Nina Agelvis. Arielle Legere* is the Production Stage Manager.

“Rabbit Summer explores marriage, heritage, gun control, police violence, fidelity with fierceness. We are excited to present the New Jersey premiere of her complicated, wise, topical, humorous work on our stage. Tracey Conyer Lee creates indelible characters and situations for all audiences to appreciate. She develops rich plays about upwardly mobile black people , and I am thrilled to present,” says Kevin R. Free, Artistic Director of Mile Square Theatre.

Rabbit Summer plays the following regular schedule through Saturday, March 30th.

Wednesdays at 7 p.m.

Thursdays at 7 p.m.

Fridays at 7 p.m. (except March 29th)

Saturdays at 8 p.m.

Sundays at 3 p.m.

Tickets are $35-50 and are now available online at www.MileSquareTheatre.org. All tickets are discounted now at $24 if purchased before February 24th. Tickets may also be purchased in-person at the theater a half hour before the performance. There is an additional performance scheduled for March 29th at 1:00pm.

An after performance talkback with writer/director Tracey Conyer Lee and Hoboken Council Woman at-Large Emily Jabbour and Amy Faucher of Moms Demand Action will take place on Sunday, March 10th.

Running Time: 2 hours, 10 minutes including intermission