Princeton Symphony Orchestra Names Tomás García as New Assistant Conductor

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The Princeton Symphony Orchestra has announced the appointment of Tomás García to the position of Georg and Joyce Albers-Schonberg Assistant Conductor. Tomás was selected following an extremely competitive search and audition process.

Effective this fall, he will serve as cover conductor for Edward T. Cone Music Director Rossen Milanov, and begin rehearsals as conductor of the Symphonic Orchestra of the Youth Orchestra of Central Jersey (YOCJ), PSO's youth orchestra partner. Tomás will be an essential member of the PSO artistic team, connecting with audiences and young musicians.

Maestro Milanov says, “I am very pleased to have Tomás García join our artistic team. I believe that his talent as a conductor, his love of music and experience in opera, and passion for education will not only benefit the Princeton Symphony Orchestra, but our growing community of families and evolving artists.”

“Our partnership with PSO over the past six years has been instrumental in the growth of our students who have been inspired by the wonderful musicians at PSO,” said Philip Pugh, Artistic Director, YOCJ. “We look forward to welcoming Tomás to our Symphonic Orchestra and are excited about the new experience and energy he will bring to our orchestra.”

Tomás García is an Ecuadorian orchestra and opera conductor based in New Jersey committed to reimagining the concert experience through interdisciplinary collaboration. He has conducted productions of Don Giovanni and Carmen with Rutgers Opera Theater, and has served as assistant conductor for productions including Poulenc's Dialogues of the Carmelites, Muhly's Dark Sisters, and Daugherty's Jackie O, for which he also served as chorusmaster. He has been invited to assist conduct the Orquesta Clásica Santa Cecilia (Spain), Chicago Summer Opera, Opera Neo (San Diego), and Penn's Woods Music Festival. He serves as Associate Conductor of the Modus Operandi Orchestra and has worked with a range of ensembles in both symphonic and operatic settings.

As an educator, Tomás is dedicated to fostering the next generation of musicians. He has guest conducted the New Brunswick All-City Festival and regularly works with youth and high school orchestras as a clinician. He currently serves as Children's Music Director at First Congregational Church of Westfield, New Jersey, where he has developed vibrant youth music programs that introduce young performers to the stage.

Tomás is currently pursuing a DMA in Orchestral Conducting at Rutgers University, where he has conducted Sinfonia and served as assistant conductor for the Rutgers Symphony Orchestra, Opera Theater, and the contemporary ensemble HELIX. His mentors include Kynan Johns and Gerardo Edelstein. He holds degrees from Penn State, the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, and the University of Houston, and has worked in masterclass settings with conductors including Carl St. Clair and Donald Schleicher.