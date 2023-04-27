Playground Theatre Project to Present LOST ANGELS at The Vogel Theatre In Red Bank

On Sunday, April 30th at 2 PM and Monday, May 1 at 7:30 PM, Playground Theatre Project will present, Lost Angels at the Count Basie Center for the Arts in the Vogel Theatre. These are the very first public performances of this revamped social issues one-act play that has been touring schools throughout the east coast over the past seven years.

During a lockdown, 11 high school students are stuck in a classroom without a teacher and they only have texts and the PA system to let them know what is happening in the rest of the school. Amidst the confusion and for some, panic, these students will learn a great deal about each other. Stereotypes will be broken down, secrets will be revealed, and unique friendships will be forged. Discoveries will be made about who they are and how they relate to each other. Lost Angels touches on bullying, violence, racism, sexism, drug/alcohol abuse, depression, and suicide. This piece brings up issues current in today's society with today's young people and challenges them to have a better understanding of themselves and each other. Compassion and tolerance are taught through truthful acting, realistic writing, and young people relating to their peers.

Lost Angels

Written & Directed by Ralph Colombino, Artistic Director, Actors Playground, School of Theatre