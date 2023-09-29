Piff the Magic Dragon Comes to bergenPAC in October

Bergen Performing Arts Center welcomes Piff the Magic Dragon to the stage on Saturday, October 28th at 8PM.



Since breaking out on America’s Got Talent in 2015, Piff the Magic Dragon has won the heart of America through his Vegas residency, network television appearances and non-stop touring. For the past five years, Piff has headlined the iconic Flamingo Hotel and Casino in the heart of the Las Vegas strip, with over 250 shows a year in the Piff the Magic Dragon Theatre.



In 2020, Piff was crowned the winner of TBS’ Tournament of Laughs, triumphing over his heroes Jeff Ross, Natasha Leggero and Judah Friedlander. Before arriving in Las Vegas, Piff became a viral sensation on Penn & Teller: Fool Us, had eight sell out seasons at the Edinburgh Fringe, two in the West End and opened for Mumford & Sons, playing to 150,000 people on tour.



Reserve tickets now to see Piff The Magic Dragon by visiting bergenPAC.org or by calling the Box Office at 201.227.1030.

