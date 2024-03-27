Photos: North Star Theater Company Presents DEATHTRAP

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



North Star Theater Company is presenting DEATHTRAP a comedy-thriller by Ira Levin. Go inside rehearsal in new photos below!

Directed by Christa Piper, DEATHTRAP will be performed at Shaffer Hall at St Mary’s Episcopal Church 85 Conestoga Trail, Sparta Township, NJ 07871 on April 12,13,19,20 at 7:30 pm and 14, 21 at 2:00 pm.

Sidney Bruhl is determined to publish his next great Broadway thriller when he finds himself out of time, almost out of money but thankfully not without his wits and creativity. A young, aspiring playwright and former student, Clifford, arrives at Bruhl’s delightful Connecticut home for advice on his script which is sure to be a smash hit.

What might Sidney and his wife, Myra, do to bring this aging playwright’s failing career back to life?

With plot twists, chilling effects and outrageous humor, DEATHTRAP has the distinction of being the longest running comedy-thriller in Broadway history.

The cast includes Hilary Beirne (Andover) as Myra Bruhl; Michael Foster (Hamburg) as Sidney Bruhl; Michael Majewski (Franklin) as Clifford; Melissa Fitch (Vernon) as Helga; Stephen Burke (Secaucus) as Porter and Lillian Ryan Farrell (Sparta) as Myra/Helga understudy.

DEATHTRAP is directed by Christa Piper (Hamburg). Other members of the Production crew include Dennis MacFarlane (Technical Director - Sparta) Jodi Halteman (Producer- Andover); Barbara Moonsammy (Montague), Maya McQueen (Sparta), Stage Managers; Lillian Ryan Farrell (Costumes - Sparta); Bruce Piper, Phil Cocilovo, Walter Stanek (Set); Dennis MacFarlane (Lights); Susan Knauss (Sound - Sparta); Maya McQueen (Sound Effects) Props: Christa Piper; Publicity: Julie Jordan Scott; Stage combat/fighting: Cause and Fx Arts under the direction of Stephen Davis and Erik Gaden

Tickets are $25 Student/Senior/Military $30. Regular Admission, order tickets at northstar.booktix.com. Visit northstartheater.org for more information.