Photos: Inside Rehearsal For ROMEO & JULIET at The Curtain

Performances begin Thursday, September 28th ahead of an opening night set for Saturday, September 30th. 

By: Sep. 14, 2023

The Curtain presents an all-new production of William Shakespeare’s classic Romeo & Juliet. Directed and Adapted by Sean Hagerty, The Curtain’s Romeo & Juliet will play the Nimbus Arts Center (329 Warren Street), in downtown Jersey City just steps from the PATH train, with performances beginning Thursday, September 28th ahead of an opening night set for Saturday, September 30th. The show is set to run through Sunday, October 22nd. Tickets, all priced at an accessible $25, are now available for purchase at TheCurtain.org.

Check out all new photos from rehearsal below!

Leading the cast are Aria Shaghasemi (series regular on CW’s “The Originals” & spin-off “Legacies”) as ‘Romeo’ and Italian actress and Venice Film Festival Pasinetti Award winner Anita Pomario (The Macaluso Sisters) as ‘Juliet’, in her American stage debut.

They are joined by Andrew Sellon (Mr. Penn, recurring on FOX’s “Gotham”) as ‘Friar Laurence’, Mark Torres (Amadeus on Broadway) as ‘Capulet’, Thia Stephan (Shakespeare@’s Hamlet and Julius Caesar) as ‘Lady Capulet’, and Christianna Nelson (Shakespeare & Co. member) as ‘The Nurse’. Completing the cast are Joshua T. Crockett, Jonathan Dauermann, Ariel Diaz-Beato, Ido Gal, Tucker Lewis, Francis Mateo, Jomack Miranda, Abel Santiago, Miles Segura, and Mark Torres. Casting is by Robin Carus, CSA.

Photo Credit: Manuel Harlan

Aria Shaghasemi, Anita Pomario, Sean Hagerty

Aria Shaghasemi, Anita Pomario, Sean Hagerty

Anita Pomario

Aria Shaghasemi, Anita Pomario

Aria Shaghasemi

Aria Shaghasemi

Sean Hagerty and Aria Shaghasemi

Tucker Lewis and Joshua T. Crockett

Sean Hagerty

Cast

Aria Shaghasemi, Anita Pomario

ChristiAnna Nelson, Joshua T. Crockett

Francis Mateo

Mark Torres and Anita Pomario




