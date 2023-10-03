Photos: First Look at The Curtain's ROMEO AND JULIET

The Curtain has released new production photos of their Jazz Age adaptation of William Shakespeare’s classic Romeo & Juliet. Check out the photos below!



Directed and Adapted by Sean Hagerty, The Curtain’s Romeo & Juliet is playing through Sunday, October 22nd, at Nimbus Arts Center (329 Warren Street) in downtown Jersey City just steps from the PATH train. Tickets, all priced at an accessible $25, are available for purchase now.



Leading the cast are Italian actress and Venice Film Festival Pasinetti Award winner Anita Pomario (The Macaluso Sisters) as ‘Juliet’, in her American stage debut; and Aria Shahghasemi (series regular on CW’s “The Originals” & spin-off “Legacies”) as ‘Romeo’.



They are joined by Andrew Sellon (Mr. Penn, recurring on FOX’s “Gotham”) as ‘Friar Laurence’, Mark Torres (Amadeus on Broadway) as ‘Capulet’, Thia Stephan (Shakespeare@’s Hamlet and Julius Caesar) as ‘Lady Capulet’, and Christianna Nelson (Shakespeare & Co. member) as ‘The Nurse’. Completing the cast are Joshua T. Crockett, Jonathan Dauermann, Ariel Diaz-Beato, Ido Gal, Tucker Lewis, Francis Mateo, Jomack Miranda, Miles Segura, Joe Staton, and Mark Torres. Casting is by Robin Carus, CSA.



Beloved by audiences for centuries, Romeo & Juliet tells the unforgettable story of generational divides, forbidden love, and star-crossed fates. Set at the dawn of the Jazz Age, this diverse and star-studded production of the timeless classic features some of Shakespeare’s most breathtaking language and poetry. In partnership with Nimbus Dance, The Curtain’s Romeo & Juliet features a rollicking ‘20s dance number.



The creative team for The Curtain’s Romeo & Juliet will feature Sean Hagerty (Director & Adaptor), William Ward (Costume Design), Olivia Loverde (Lighting Design), the Emmy-winning team Sonic Designs (Sound Design), Nora Leonhardt (Voice and Speech Coach), Brad Lemons (Fight Director & Intimacy Coordinator), and Harumi Elders (Choreographer). The production will be stage managed by Allison Hohman.

