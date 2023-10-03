Photos: First Look at The Curtain's ROMEO AND JULIET

The play is playing through Sunday, October 22nd, at Nimbus Arts Center.
The Curtain has released new production photos of their Jazz Age adaptation of William Shakespeare’s classic Romeo & Juliet. Check out the photos below!
Directed and Adapted by Sean Hagerty, The Curtain’s Romeo & Juliet is playing through Sunday, October 22nd, at Nimbus Arts Center (329 Warren Street) in downtown Jersey City just steps from the PATH train. Tickets, all priced at an accessible $25, are available for purchase now.
Leading the cast are Italian actress and Venice Film Festival Pasinetti Award winner Anita Pomario (The Macaluso Sisters) as ‘Juliet’, in her American stage debut; and Aria Shahghasemi (series regular on CW’s “The Originals” & spin-off “Legacies”) as ‘Romeo’.
They are joined by Andrew Sellon (Mr. Penn, recurring on FOX’s “Gotham”) as ‘Friar Laurence’, Mark Torres (Amadeus on Broadway) as ‘Capulet’, Thia Stephan (Shakespeare@’s Hamlet and Julius Caesar) as ‘Lady Capulet’, and Christianna Nelson (Shakespeare & Co. member) as ‘The Nurse’. Completing the cast are Joshua T. Crockett, Jonathan Dauermann, Ariel Diaz-Beato, Ido Gal, Tucker Lewis, Francis Mateo, Jomack Miranda, Miles Segura, Joe Staton, and Mark Torres. Casting is by Robin Carus, CSA.
Beloved by audiences for centuries, Romeo & Juliet tells the unforgettable story of generational divides, forbidden love, and star-crossed fates. Set at the dawn of the Jazz Age, this diverse and star-studded production of the timeless classic features some of Shakespeare’s most breathtaking language and poetry. In partnership with Nimbus Dance, The Curtain’s Romeo & Juliet features a rollicking ‘20s dance number.
The creative team for The Curtain’s Romeo & Juliet will feature Sean Hagerty (Director & Adaptor), William Ward (Costume Design), Olivia Loverde (Lighting Design), the Emmy-winning team Sonic Designs (Sound Design), Nora Leonhardt (Voice and Speech Coach), Brad Lemons (Fight Director & Intimacy Coordinator), and Harumi Elders (Choreographer). The production will be stage managed by Allison Hohman.
Photo Credit: Will O'Hare
Aria Shahghasemi and Anita Pomario
Anita Pomario and Aria Shahghasemi
Aria Shahghasemi, Jomack Miranda, Tucker Lewis
Tucker Lewis, Audrey Lipson
Miles Segure, Jomack Miranda, Tucker Lewis, Aria Shahghasemi
Anita Pomario
Aria Shahghasemi, Andrew Sellon
Anita Pomario, ChristiAnna Nelson
Tucker Lewis
Aria Shahghasemi and Anita Pomario
Anita Pomario
Mark Torres, Anita Pomario, ChristiAnna Nelson
