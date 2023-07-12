Photos: First Look at THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL Produced By The MAC Players

Performances run over two weekends, July 14â€“16 and July 21â€“23.

By: Jul. 12, 2023

The MAC Players at the Middletown Arts Center will make a splash this summer withÂ The SpongeBob Musical, a stunning, all-singing, all-dancing, dynamic stage show runningÂ over two weekends, July 14â€“16 and July 21â€“23.

Check out production photos below!

When the citizens of Bikini Bottom discover that a volcano will soon erupt and destroy their humble home, SpongeBob and his friends must come together to save the fate of their undersea world. A delight for audiences young and old,Â The SpongeBob MusicalÂ is based on the beloved animated series created by Stephen Hillenburg and a book by Kyle Jarrow.

SHOWTIMES

Fri, July 14 and Sat, July 15 at 7 p.m. | Sun, July 16 at 2 p.m.
Fri, July 21 at 7 p.m. | Sat, July 22 at 2 p.m. (Family Matinee) and 7 p.m. | Sun, July 23 at 2 p.m.

Ticket prices range from $12.50â€“$30 for adults and $12.50â€“22.50 for students/seniors with reserved seating. Purchase tickets online atÂ Click HereÂ or call the MAC Box Office at 732.706.4100. The Middletown Arts Center is located at 36 Church Street, Middletown, NJ (next to the Middletown train station). Free parking is available onsite with additional free parking available in the station-metered lot on weekday evenings after 6 p.m. and on weekends.

The SpongeBob MusicalÂ features original songs by Yolanda Adams, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Sara Bareilles, Jonathan Coulton, Alexander Ebert of Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros, The Flaming Lips, Lady A, Cyndi Lauper, John Legend, Panic! At the Disco, Plain White Tâ€™s, They Might Be Giants and T.I., and songs by David Bowie, Tom Kenny and Andy Paley. Additional lyrics are by Jonathan Coulton, with additional music by Tom Kitt. The musical production was conceived by Tina Landau.

The MAC Playersâ€™ production ofÂ The SpongeBob MusicalÂ is directed by Jim Devivo with musical direction by Melanie Colby and choreography direction by Samantha Amaral.Â The play stars Joseph Bryant (SpongeBob SquarePants), Victoria Keiser (Sandy Cheeks), Sal Racioppi (PatrickÂ Star), Colleen Gilgan (Pearl Krabs), Justin Jajalla (Eugene Krabs), Aidan Panno (Squidward Q. Tentacles), Sean Ferguson (Sheldon Plankton), Mads Ferguson (Karen The Computer) and Aidan Falzon (Patchy The Pirate).

Photo Credit: Fawn Nocera Photography

The SpongeBob Musical Cast

Joseph Bryant and Victoria Leigh Keiser

Joseph Bryant and Salvatore Racioppi

Joseph Bryant

Salvatore Racioppi, Aidan Panno, and Joseph Bryant

Mads Fernandez, Sean Ferguson, and Cast

Justin Jajalla and Jeni Star

Mads Fernandez, Sean Ferguson, and the Electric Skates

Colleen Gilgan and Cast

Joseph Bryant and Cast




Recommended For You