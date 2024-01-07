Photos: First Look at North Star Theater Company's THE FULL MONTY in Rehearsal

Directed by Christine Brooks Bokhour, North Star Theater Company's “THE FULL MONTY” will be performed at The Performing Arts Center at Sussex County Community College (1 College Hill Road in Newton, NJ) on January 19, 20, 26 & 27th at 8 pm, and January 21st and 28th at 2 pm.

Check out rehearsal photos below!

Based on the cult hit film of the same name, The Full Monty, a ten-time Tony Award nominee, is filled with honest affection, engaging melodies and the most highly anticipated closing number of any show. The powerhouse team of Terrence McNally (Ragtime) and David Yazbek (Dirty Rotten Scoundrels) cooks up.

The Full Monty is a story full of heart. Right to the end, audiences will be wondering if these lovable misfits will really pull it off. With a raucous mix of razor-sharp humor and toe-tapping pizzazz, this heartwarming, upbeat comedy is a must see for any theater enthusiast.

The cast includes Felicia Artrip (Andover) as Estelle, Kerri Batche (Hardyston), as Dolores, Dom Chiocchi (Stockholm) as Ethan, Phil Cocilovo (Montague) as Reg, Kelly Dacus-Smith (Sparta), as Vicki, Randy Donaldson* (Ridgefield, CT) as Horse, Christopher Flatt (Hamburg) as Marty, Jake Hamilton (Sparta), as Nathan, Kimberly Jackson (Newton) as Pam, Kim Knabb (Vernon) as Jeanette, Richard Lear* (Plainfield) as Harold, Melissa Martinique (Vernon) as Joanie, Alex McCully (Chester) as Malcolm, Maya McQueen (Ogdensburg) as Nathan, Gina Muth (Sparta) as Molly, Lucus Pierce (Sparta) as the Repo Man & Police, Carlos Ponton (Plainfield) as Teddy, Kimber Johnson (West Orange) as Georgie, Nathan Simmons (Sparta) as Jerry, Todd Smith (Sparta) as Dave, Jason Sobeski as Tony & Repo Man (Sparta), Elena Spagna (Stockholm) as Susan, Leo Montealegre (Dover) as Keno and Emma Muth (Sparta) as Ensemble.

*Actor appears through the courtesy of the Actors' Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.

THE FULL MONTY is directed and choreographed by Christine Bokhour of Cold Spring, NY, assistant directed by Kelly Dacus-Smith and musically directed by Jacob Wood of Dover. Other members of the production team are Scott Tomlin (Conductor), Bill Fell & Nathan Simmons (Co-Producers), Kristine Simmons, Felicia Artrip & Maya McQueen (Stage Managers), Lori Tomlin (Costumes), Emma Muth (Costume Assistant), Gina Muth (Prop Mistress), Scott Rogoff (Technical Director), Jim Bambara (Building Supervisor), Phil Cosilovo (Building Crew), and Jodi Halteman (Publicity).

CONTENT WARNING: This show contains adult themes including nudity, strong language and references to suicide. View discretion is advised. For mature audiences only.

Tickets are $25 and $20 (students/senior citizens/military)

North Star Theater Company provides an inclusive environment and a high-quality theatrical experience Northwest New Jersey and the surrounding communities through the production of various dramas, comedies and musicals, while training and fostering the talents of all participants at any age and level of experience. North Star Theater Company provides a respectful and professional atmosphere for its audience and all participants. Follow on Instagram at @Northstartheater and on Facebook at North Star Theater Company.

Funding has been made available in part by the New Jersey State Council on the Arts/Department of State, a Partner Agency of the National Endowment for the Arts, through the State/County Partnership Block Grant Program, as Administered by the Sussex County Arts and Heritage Council.