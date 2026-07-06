Photos: DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID to Open at Middletown Arts Center with The MAC Players
Felicia Russell stars as Ariel in the production directed by Bailey Dumlao at Middletown Arts Center.
The MAC Players at the Middletown Arts Center invite audiences to dive under the sea with Disney's The Little Mermaid, running July 10-19, 2026. Check out photos of the production.
Directed by Bailey Dumlao, with musical direction by Lauryn Boyle and choreography by Njelama Dacas Johnson, The Little Mermaid brings to life the enchanting story of Ariel, a curious young mermaid who dreams of exploring the world beyond the sea.
Tickets range from $17.50-$32.50, with a $5 discount for students and seniors. A special Children's Matinee performance will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2026, at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10 for children ages 10 and under. All seating is reserved. Tickets may be purchased online at middletownarts.org or by calling the MAC Box Office at 732.706.4100.
Based on one of Hans Christian Andersen's most beloved stories and Disney's classic animated film, The Little Mermaid is a timeless tale of love, courage and self-discovery. Featuring music by eight-time Academy Award winner Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater, and a book by Doug Wright, this fishy fable will capture your heart with unforgettable songs including 'Under the Sea,' 'Kiss the Girl' and 'Part of Your World.'
The MAC Players production stars Felicia Russell as Ariel, Arron Little as Prince Eric, Javier Coss as Sebastian, Megan Rafferty as Flounder, Lizzy Stefanic as Scuttle, Evan Cerqueira as Ursula, Emily Elias as Flotsam, Eva Demsky as Jetsam, Randy Hurst as King Triton, Brittany Ahr as Chef Louis, Samantha Ust as Grimsby/Ensemble, Sean Kearns as Pilot/Ensemble, Ella Mangano, Juliette Skvarenina, Caitlyn Kaiser, Haley Bella Seda, Evelynn Knox and Gloria Licona Klein as the Mersisters, James Freedley as Windward, and Gabrielle Kendrick as Leeward.
The Middletown Arts Center is located at 36 Church Street in Middletown, New Jersey, adjacent to the Middletown train station. Free parking is available onsite, with additional free parking available in the station's metered lot on weekday evenings after 6 p.m. and on weekends.
Photo Credit: Fawn Nocera Photography
Felicia Russell, Arron Little and Cast
Felicia Russell and Megan Rafferty
Cast of The Little Mermaid
Brittany Ahr
Felicia Russell
Arron Little
Megan Rafferty and Mersisters
Eva Demsky, Evan Cerqueira and Emily Elias
Cast of The Little Mermaid
Felicia Russell
Javier Coss and Randy Hurst
Felicia Russell, Arron Little and Cast
Lizzy Stefanic
|
Almost Floyd
Williams Center (7/11-7/11)
|
Me and My Girl
Spring Lake Theatre (7/08-7/19)
|
Sense and Sensibility
duCret Center of Art (7/10-7/12)
|
What the Constitution Means to Me
Pioneer Productions Company/The Stanley Center (7/11-7/12) PHOTOS
|
Mt. Joy
Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (9/25-9/25)
|
The Rocky Horror Picture Show Spooktacular Tour with Barry Bostwick
State Theatre New Jersey (10/03-10/03)
|
Mahler's Fifth Symphony
Mayo Performing Arts Center (3/21-3/21)
|
THE FUMOS
Morris Museum (8/08-8/08)
|
Oliver
Algonquin Arts Theatre (10/25-10/25)
|
Xian Zhang Conducts Tchaikovsky
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (5/15-5/15)