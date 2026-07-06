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Photos: DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID to Open at Middletown Arts Center with The MAC Players

Felicia Russell stars as Ariel in the production directed by Bailey Dumlao at Middletown Arts Center.

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The MAC Players at the Middletown Arts Center invite audiences to dive under the sea with Disney's The Little Mermaid, running July 10-19, 2026. Check out photos of the production.

Directed by Bailey Dumlao, with musical direction by Lauryn Boyle and choreography by Njelama Dacas Johnson, The Little Mermaid brings to life the enchanting story of Ariel, a curious young mermaid who dreams of exploring the world beyond the sea.

Tickets range from $17.50-$32.50, with a $5 discount for students and seniors. A special Children's Matinee performance will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2026, at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10 for children ages 10 and under. All seating is reserved. Tickets may be purchased online at middletownarts.org or by calling the MAC Box Office at 732.706.4100.

Based on one of Hans Christian Andersen's most beloved stories and Disney's classic animated film, The Little Mermaid is a timeless tale of love, courage and self-discovery. Featuring music by eight-time Academy Award winner Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater, and a book by Doug Wright, this fishy fable will capture your heart with unforgettable songs including 'Under the Sea,' 'Kiss the Girl' and 'Part of Your World.'

The MAC Players production stars Felicia Russell as Ariel, Arron Little as Prince Eric, Javier Coss as Sebastian, Megan Rafferty as Flounder, Lizzy Stefanic as Scuttle, Evan Cerqueira as Ursula, Emily Elias as Flotsam, Eva Demsky as Jetsam, Randy Hurst as King Triton, Brittany Ahr as Chef Louis, Samantha Ust as Grimsby/Ensemble, Sean Kearns as Pilot/Ensemble, Ella Mangano, Juliette Skvarenina, Caitlyn Kaiser, Haley Bella Seda, Evelynn Knox and Gloria Licona Klein as the Mersisters, James Freedley as Windward, and Gabrielle Kendrick as Leeward.

The Middletown Arts Center is located at 36 Church Street in Middletown, New Jersey, adjacent to the Middletown train station. Free parking is available onsite, with additional free parking available in the station's metered lot on weekday evenings after 6 p.m. and on weekends.

Photo Credit: Fawn Nocera Photography

Photos: DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID to Open at Middletown Arts Center with The MAC Players Image


Felicia Russell, Arron Little and Cast

Photos: DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID to Open at Middletown Arts Center with The MAC Players Image


Felicia Russell and Megan Rafferty

Photos: DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID to Open at Middletown Arts Center with The MAC Players Image


Cast of The Little Mermaid 

Photos: DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID to Open at Middletown Arts Center with The MAC Players Image

Brittany Ahr 

Photos: DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID to Open at Middletown Arts Center with The MAC Players Image


Felicia Russell

Photos: DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID to Open at Middletown Arts Center with The MAC Players Image


Arron Little

Photos: DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID to Open at Middletown Arts Center with The MAC Players Image


Megan Rafferty and Mersisters

Photos: DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID to Open at Middletown Arts Center with The MAC Players Image


Eva Demsky, Evan Cerqueira and Emily Elias

Photos: DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID to Open at Middletown Arts Center with The MAC Players Image


Cast of The Little Mermaid

Photos: DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID to Open at Middletown Arts Center with The MAC Players Image


Felicia Russell

Photos: DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID to Open at Middletown Arts Center with The MAC Players Image


Javier Coss and Randy Hurst

Photos: DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID to Open at Middletown Arts Center with The MAC Players Image


Felicia Russell, Arron Little and Cast

Photos: DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID to Open at Middletown Arts Center with The MAC Players Image


Lizzy Stefanic

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