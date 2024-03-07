Philharmonic Of Southern New Jersey Celebrates Ukrainian Performing Arts In Classical Style

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Philharmonic of Southern New Jersey hosts Ukrainian-American pianist Marina Lomazov in concert Sunday, March 17, 2024 at 3:00 p.m. at Eastern Regional High School in Voorhees, N.J. in a performance that celebrates the centennial of George Gershwin's "Rhapsody in Blue" and reflects the musical heritage and influences of Ukraine.

"This Ukrainian-themed concert is not merely a celebration of the extraordinary musical heritage of Ukraine, but a heartfelt homage to a nation that welcomed me at the start of my conducting career," said PSNJ Music Director James Allen Anderson. "The resilience, kindness, and generosity of the Ukrainian people, along with the enchanting power of their music have become an inseparable part of my artistic journey. This concert is a tribute to the captivating melodies and the enduring spirit of a nation that forever holds a special place in my heart."

Pre-concert events beginning at 2:00pm will include Ukrainian dance demonstrations and a chance to meet Maestro Anderson, in his inaugural season with PSNJ.

The "Rhapsody in Blue at 100" repertoire to be performed by PSNJ features:

· Levko Kolodub's Ukrainian Dances Suite 1, No. I-IV

· George Gershwin's Rhapsody in Blue with Marina Lomazov, Piano

· Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky's Symphony No. 2 in C Minor, Op. 17 "Ukrainian"

In addition to the concert itself, PSNJ is sponsoring a piano Master Class taught by Ms. Lomazov on Saturday, March 16, 2024 at 11 a.m. in the performance space of Cunningham Piano Company at 1724 Marlton Pike East in Cherry Hill, NJ. The event is free and the public is invited to attend.

Three local piano students will participate in this special event: Linda Lin, Daniel Cezair, and Ethan Silva.

Before immigrating to the United States, acclaimed concert pianist Marina Lomazov studied at the Kiev Conservatory where she became the youngest First Prize Winner at the all- Kiev Piano Competition. Ms. Lomazov holds degrees from the Juilliard School and the Eastman School of Music, where she was recognized with the highly coveted "Artist's Certificate," and where she is a Professor of Piano today.

ABOUT PSNJ:

The Philharmonic of Southern New Jersey is an 85+ piece symphony orchestra formed in 1991 to provide quality classical music to people throughout southern New Jersey and the Delaware Valley, in multiple sold-out performances each year to audiences of over 1300 patrons. As the largest all-volunteer ensemble in the region, its diverse group of dedicated members hail from myriad professional and personal backgrounds. Each week, they take the stage for the simple love of music and community.