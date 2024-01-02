Paula Cole, Aloe Blacc and More Join Frank Sinatra-Peggy Lee Celebration at NJPAC

The event will take place on Thursday, February 8, 2024 @ 7:30 p.m.

By: Jan. 02, 2024

POPULAR

Cast and Creative Team Revealed For AFTER MIDNIGHT at Paper Mill Playhouse Photo 1 Cast and Creative Team Revealed For AFTER MIDNIGHT at Paper Mill Playhouse
Video: Get a First Look at FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Paper Mill Playhouse Photo 2 Video: First Look at FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Paper Mill Playhouse
HAUNTED HINTS ESCAPE ROOM Announces 2024 Tour With First-Ever Stop In New Orleans Photo 3 HAUNTED HINTS ESCAPE ROOM Announces 2024 Tour With First-Ever Stop In New Orleans
BEST OF NJ ENTERTAINMENT in 2023 Photo 4 BEST OF NJ ENTERTAINMENT in 2023

Paula Cole, Aloe Blacc and More Join Frank Sinatra-Peggy Lee Celebration at NJPAC


NJPAC is celebrating the close friendship of legendary singer and songwriter Miss Peggy Lee and the greatest vocal star of all, Frank Sinatra. This one-night-only event features Christian McBride as Musical Director, with a lineup of all-star vocalists including Aloe Blacc, Dee Dee Bridgewater, Paula Cole, Bettye Lavette, Rachael Price (Lake Street Dive) and Brian Stokes Mitchell — and the Christian McBride Big Band and Strings.

You’ll hear all your favorite Peggy Lee songs (“Fever,” “Is That All There Is,” “It’s a Good Day,” “Let’s Love”), along with Sinatra’s classic tunes (“Luck Be a Lady,” “I’ve Got You Under My Skin,” “One For My Baby,” “Nice Work If You Can Get It”) … plus many more. Learn the story behind these two musical icons who were best friends and creative colleagues for over 50 years.

Why Peggy Lee and Frank Sinatra

"As for history, and as a means to explain why the pairing of tributes makes perfect thematic sense, Sinatra and Lee – both of whom started out as big band singers - played their first concerts at the Hollywood Bowl almost exactly ten years apart, him in August 1943, her in September 1953. Their close friendship began when they both played the Paramount Theatre in New York in 1941, and their respective meteoric careers came together in 1957, when Lee resigned with Capitol Records (after five years on Decca) and the two collaborated on The Man I Love, with her singing, him conducting and Nelson Riddle doing the arrangements."
- Music Connection

 
This performance is part of The American Song series at NJPAC, which is presented, in part, through the generous support of the Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation, the David S. Steiner and Sylvia Steiner Charitable Trust, the Joan and Allen Bildner Family Fund, and the Smart Family Foundation/David S. Stone, Esq., Stone & Magnanini.

Performance Details: 

Date: Thursday, February 8, 2024 @ 7:30 p.m.
Location: New Jersey Performing Arts Center (1 Center Street), Newark, New Jersey.
Tickets: $49-$99. To purchase, contact NJPAC at 1.888.GO.NJPAC / 1.888.466.5722 or visit Click Here.




RELATED STORIES - New Jersey

1
SENIOR MOMENTS - BIG BEAVER to Have World Premiere At Middletown Arts Center Photo
SENIOR MOMENTS - BIG BEAVER to Have World Premiere At Middletown Arts Center

SENIOR MOMENTS - BIG BEAVER: A hilarious comedy about the ups and downs of growing older in the 55 and over community of Big Beaver, Pennsylvania. World premiere at the Middletown Arts Center.

2
New Jersey Symphony Hosts a Concert Weekend Examining The American Dream This Month Photo
New Jersey Symphony Hosts a Concert Weekend Examining 'The American Dream' This Month

The New Jersey Symphony will present a concert program called “The American Dream,” focused on the many facets that make up the long-held idea of the American Dream, the stories of those who have immigrated to America, and the differences found in the American experience through different cultures.

3
Student Blog: Burnout: Tips and Tricks Photo
Student Blog: Burnout: Tips and Tricks

Burnout can be difficult to navigate, but with a few tips and tricks you can get back to it in no time.

4
Student Blog: Sharing is Caring Photo
Student Blog: Sharing is Caring

Sharing is caring- or is it? When it comes to theatre, sharing holds us all together, for the better, and every downside to it has an up.

More Hot Stories For You

SENIOR MOMENTS - BIG BEAVER to Have World Premiere At Middletown Arts CenterSENIOR MOMENTS - BIG BEAVER to Have World Premiere At Middletown Arts Center
New Jersey Symphony Hosts a Concert Weekend Examining 'The American Dream' This MonthNew Jersey Symphony Hosts a Concert Weekend Examining 'The American Dream' This Month
Tickets on Sale Now for Centenary Stage Company's 2024 Winter Thaw Music FestivalTickets on Sale Now for Centenary Stage Company's 2024 Winter Thaw Music Festival
State Theatre New Jersey to Present DANIEL TIGER'S NEIGHBORHOOD LIVE! KING FOR A DAY! in JanuaryState Theatre New Jersey to Present DANIEL TIGER'S NEIGHBORHOOD LIVE! KING FOR A DAY! in January

Videos

Director Mark S. Hoebee Talks FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Paper Mill Playhouse Video
Director Mark S. Hoebee Talks FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Paper Mill Playhouse
Watch Highlights from Axelrod Contemporary Ballet Theatre's 2023 Season Video
Watch Highlights from Axelrod Contemporary Ballet Theatre's 2023 Season
Aaron Tveit Performs 'I'm Just Ken' at 54 Below Video
Aaron Tveit Performs 'I'm Just Ken' at 54 Below
View all Videos

New Jersey SHOWS
The Scarlet Letter in New Jersey The Scarlet Letter
Two River Theater (2/03-2/25)
Auschwitz Tour Guide Show in New Jersey Auschwitz Tour Guide Show
Breathing Storytellers (5/08-6/15)
Tchaikovsky’s Fifth Symphony in New Jersey Tchaikovsky’s Fifth Symphony
Richardson Auditorium at Princeton University (3/15-3/15)
Beethoven’s Violin Concerto with Augustin Hadelich in New Jersey Beethoven’s Violin Concerto with Augustin Hadelich
Count Basie Center for the Arts (1/13-1/13)
Check Please in New Jersey Check Please
Playhouse 22 (3/09-3/17)
Epic Scores of John Williams and More! in New Jersey Epic Scores of John Williams and More!
Count Basie Center for the Arts (6/01-6/01)
NYC Winter Showcase 2024 in New Jersey NYC Winter Showcase 2024
Performers Theatre Workshop (3/03-3/03)PHOTOS VIDEOS
A Night on the Town in New Jersey A Night on the Town
New Brunswick Performing Arts Center (4/27-4/27)
Leap Into Spring in New Jersey Leap Into Spring
Mayo Performing Arts Center (3/09-3/10)
Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in Concert in New Jersey Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in Concert
Count Basie Center for the Arts (4/05-4/05)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You