Paula Cole, Aloe Blacc and More Join Frank Sinatra-Peggy Lee Celebration at NJPAC



NJPAC is celebrating the close friendship of legendary singer and songwriter Miss Peggy Lee and the greatest vocal star of all, Frank Sinatra. This one-night-only event features Christian McBride as Musical Director, with a lineup of all-star vocalists including Aloe Blacc, Dee Dee Bridgewater, Paula Cole, Bettye Lavette, Rachael Price (Lake Street Dive) and Brian Stokes Mitchell — and the Christian McBride Big Band and Strings.

You’ll hear all your favorite Peggy Lee songs (“Fever,” “Is That All There Is,” “It’s a Good Day,” “Let’s Love”), along with Sinatra’s classic tunes (“Luck Be a Lady,” “I’ve Got You Under My Skin,” “One For My Baby,” “Nice Work If You Can Get It”) … plus many more. Learn the story behind these two musical icons who were best friends and creative colleagues for over 50 years.

"As for history, and as a means to explain why the pairing of tributes makes perfect thematic sense, Sinatra and Lee – both of whom started out as big band singers - played their first concerts at the Hollywood Bowl almost exactly ten years apart, him in August 1943, her in September 1953. Their close friendship began when they both played the Paramount Theatre in New York in 1941, and their respective meteoric careers came together in 1957, when Lee resigned with Capitol Records (after five years on Decca) and the two collaborated on The Man I Love, with her singing, him conducting and Nelson Riddle doing the arrangements."

- Music Connection



This performance is part of The American Song series at NJPAC, which is presented, in part, through the generous support of the Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation, the David S. Steiner and Sylvia Steiner Charitable Trust, the Joan and Allen Bildner Family Fund, and the Smart Family Foundation/David S. Stone, Esq., Stone & Magnanini.

Performance Details:

Date: Thursday, February 8, 2024 @ 7:30 p.m.

Location: New Jersey Performing Arts Center (1 Center Street), Newark, New Jersey.

Tickets: $49-$99. To purchase, contact NJPAC at 1.888.GO.NJPAC / 1.888.466.5722 or visit Click Here.