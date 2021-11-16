Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Works include the Premiere of Owen Davitt's Textures of Winter, Eric Ewazen's "Winter" from Palisades Suite [2007], and more.

Nov. 16, 2021  

Palisades Virtuosi to Present BLOW, BLOW YE WINTER WINDS! Holiday Concert

The critically-acclaimed Palisades Virtuosi flute, clarinet and piano trio will be in concert on Saturday, December 4 @ 4:00 PM, performing Blow, Blow Ye Winter Winds!, a holiday concert at The Unitarian Society of Ridgewood, 113 Cottage Place in Ridgewood, NJ. The event will be presented by Society Cafe Concerts at the Unitarian Society of Ridgewood. Proof of vaccination will be required for admission to this live event and mask wearing by all audience members will be required.

Works include the Premiere of Owen Davitt's Textures of Winter, Eric Ewazen's "Winter" from Palisades Suite [2007], the Premiere of Adrienne Albert's Christmas Medley [2021], James Scott's Evergreen Rag, Francis Poulenc's Sextet for winds and piano and a new work by PV composer Dylan Tran.

Special guest artists will be Owen Davitt, oboe, Harry Searing, bassoon, Tony Cecere, French horn and Matthew Schmidt, English horn.

Tickets in advance - $20, at the door - $25.00. More info and tickets at https://www.uuridgewood.org/society-cafe/. For MTA transportation info, visit http://tripplanner.mta.info/MyTrip/ui_web/customplanner/TripPlanner.aspx.


