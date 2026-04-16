PSO BRAVO! MUSICAL FAMILIES Will Honor Ingrid and Marvin Reed in Free Concert

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On Sunday, May 3 at 2pm, the Princeton Symphony Orchestra (PSO) will present PSO BRAVO! Musical Families for the first time in partnership with the Reed Family at the Princeton Public Library.

Thanks to a new gift endowing this free, annual program from Liza Reed O'Reilly and David Reed, the presentation honors the memory of Ingrid and Marvin Reed, who believed passionately in community engagement, arts education, and classical music. Ingrid served as a Princeton Symphony Orchestra board advisor, trustee, and proud supporter of PSO BRAVO! education programs. Marvin served as mayor of Princeton Borough from 1990 to 2003, and was instrumental in the municipal leadership to rebuild the library and Hinds Plaza.

For this inaugural presentation, families will discover the wonderful sounds of the strings family. They will meet PSO string players and be introduced to the range in size and sound produced by violin, viola, cello, and double-bass, individually and as an ensemble. In addition to engaging young ones through clapping and conversation, the quartet will play spirited and recognizable melodies for children of all ages.

Anyone interested in private lessons for a young aspiring musician can meet with members of Helping Harmony immediately following the performance. Helping Harmony is a student run non-profit which helps provide students in underserved communities with free music lessons.

The Musical Families event takes place in the library's Community Room and is free and open to the general public.

All PSO BRAVO! programs are free thanks to the support of generous sponsors like the Reed Family who believe in the importance of the arts in education. To learn more about PSO BRAVO! education programs or to offer support, call the Princeton Symphony Orchestra office at (609) 497-0020.