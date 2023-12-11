Open Mic Night Comes to Debonair Music Hall This Month

Black Box Studios and Liberty Arts presents a monthly OPEN MIC NIGHT for music, comedy, and more on Thursday, December 21st, 7:30PM at Debonair Music Hall, 1409 Queen Anne Road between Walraven and State Street in Teaneck, NJ 07666. Doors open at 7; tickets are $20 and available now at Click Here. There is a cash bar open throughout.

For questions or early sign-ups, please email eventsatblackbox@gmail.com.



Debonair Music Hall is a live music venue that brings the best national touring acts and local bands to Teaneck, NJ. Enjoy delicious food and drinks while you experience the electrifying energy of live music: www.debonairmusichall.com. @DebonairMusicNJ on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram



Black Box is the home of Black Box Studios, the area's only collaborative performing arts school est. 2007, as well as Northern NJ's incubator for new and under produced works by world-class writers. Starting in Fall 2021, the company has produced and developed new and under-produced plays by Broadway and Hollywood artists such as Eric Bogosian, Paul Schrader, Beth Henley, Craig Lucas, Neil LaBute, and John Guare. New collaborations are in progress with The Estates of Edward Albee, Sam Shepard, and IB Singer, as well as with artists including Craig Lucas & Craig Carnelia, Nicky Silver, Migdalia Cruz, John Lahr, Daniel Handler, Ken Levine, Ishmael Reed, Billy Martin, Halley Feiffer, and more. For further information, visit Click Here.



Alison Miller and Michael Wurl Larson formed Liberty Arts Theatre in Leonia during the height of Covid in 2022. Liberty Arts is committed to creating space and opportunity for people of all backgrounds to experience art in fresh and exciting ways: https://www.libertyartstheatre.org/about.