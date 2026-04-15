Open House At The Amp To Introduce New Dover Arts Hub

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The public is invited to an open house at The Amp, a new multidisciplinary arts hub located at 10 North Warren Street in Dover. The event will take place Saturday, May 9 from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m.

The 11,000-square-foot facility includes a black box performance area, gallery space, classrooms, art studios, and a ceramics center equipped with two electric kilns. During the open house, attendees of all ages will be able to explore the space while taking part in live music, art activities, and food offerings from local businesses.

Mariachi Dover will perform during the event, with live art created by Diego Rivas. Fine artist Caitlin Lodato will guide participants in creating a mosaic to be displayed at The Amp and will also lead activities for children. Light appetizers and desserts from Sabor Latino and Heaven will be available, along with nonalcoholic beverages.

The Amp is part of a broader creative placemaking initiative led by West Morris Capital, supported by a $500,000 grant from the New Jersey Economic Development Authority through its A.R.T. Phase II program. The initiative is designed to bring arts programming and community engagement to Dover.

Through partnerships with Morris Arts, the Morris County Organization for Hispanic Affairs, and IDEA Cultural, The Amp has already hosted programming including musical performances by Chambacú Latin Fusion, multimedia art classes for high school students, and open mic events. Additional programming is planned, including a summer arts day camp for students ages eight to twelve.

“We want The Amp to be a place where community members from all walks of life can come to create art, experience art, and connect with one another,” said Executive Director Walter F. Rodriguez. “This open house is a great opportunity for the community to experience what we have to offer.”

Event Information

The open house will take place Saturday, May 9 from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. at The Amp, 10 North Warren Street in Dover, New Jersey.

Admission is free and open to the public.