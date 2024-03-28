Offbook Productions Announces Regional Premiere Of WHEN MONICA MET HILLARY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



OffBook Productions has announced its upcoming May production of Winter Miller's play When Monica Met Hillary, directed by founding director Laura Iacometta. Miller's play first premiered at Miami New Drama in 2022. OffBook's production will mark the North Jersey regional premiere at the Hackensack Performing Arts Center. The production runs May 3 - 12, 2024.

The play spans a 20+ year timeline, following the lives of Monica Lewinsky and Hillary Clinton, accompanied by Lewinsky's mother Marcia Lewis and Clinton advisor Huma Abedin. "At its heart, the play is about mothers and daughters," director Iacometta remarks. "The riveting final scene is a culmination of 20 years of growth for both women."

Juliana Valente and Christine O'Donnell star as Monica Lewinsky and Hillary Clinton. Valente appears through the courtesy of Actors' Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States. Supporting roles include Erica Kresch as Marcia Lewis and Denys Henriquez as Huma Abedin. The production team includes director Laura Iacometta as well as stage manager Lisa Sisco, assistant stage manager and production assistant Leyda Torres Ceglia, set designers and constructors Katherine Decker Lewis and David Zanko, costume coordinator and social media specialist Scout Schiro, and production assistant Rich Pearson.

About OffBook Productions:

OffBook Productions is a woman-focused not-for-profit community theater group based in northern New Jersey. Previous productions include its flagship all-woman production of the musical 1776, as well as Gloria: A Life and Women Behind Bars.