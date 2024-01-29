ONCE UPON A MATTRESS: YOUTH EDITION Comes to NPAC in February

Join in for an enjoyable journey as Nettingham Performing Arts Company presents "Once Upon A Mattress: Youth Edition" in the Nettingham Middle School Auditorium. Music By Mary Rodgers, Lyrics By Marshall Barer, Book By Jay Thompson, Directed by Katherine Decker Lewis, with Music Direction by James Mosser, and Choreography by Samantha Simpson, this production promises a delightful experience.

Scheduled for February 2nd and 3rd at 7:00 pm and February 4th at 2:00 pm, the show puts a whimsical spin on the classic fairy tale "The Princess and the Pea." Queen Aggravain's amusing tests for princess candidates set the stage for laughter when the unconventional Princess Winnifred the Woebegone, just a simple swamp princess arrives.

The students of the cast have been working diligently to master the show's style, learn complex harmonies, and perfect musical staging, resulting in a harmonious blend of talent and hard work for an unforgettable theatrical experience.

Director Katherine Decker Lewis shares, "Our cast infuses heart into this whimsical story, creating an enchanting narrative that resonates with the essence of the fairy tale."

James Mosser, the Musical Director, adds, "The musical score is a lot of fun with lively and silly songs, perfect for the whole family."

Behind the scenes, our student crews are crafting scenery with fun surprises for the audience. From scenic elements to creative props, these students elevate the production. And let's not forget the lighting design— we're thrilled to showcase a sophisticated lighting setup that includes dynamic moving lights. What sets our production apart is the incorporation of advanced LED technology, a rarity in middle school productions. This not only elevates the visual experience but also provides a unique educational opportunity for our students, who will actively operate the equipment.

"Don't miss this charming evening where the stage comes alive with the talent of Nettingham's young performers," encourages Lewis.