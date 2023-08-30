OGCMA to Present HOLIDAY ENCORES - STAR POWER with Opera Stars Brian Major and Michelle Johnson

OGCMA will present the final classical concert of its season, on Monday, Sept 4th (7 PM) with "Holiday Encores - Star Power," a musical concert featuring opera stars Brian Major and Michelle Johnson with Organist-in-Residence Gordon Turk. Tickets are $14. Order online at Click Here. The Great Auditorium is located at Pilgrim and Ocean Pathways in Ocean Grove, NJ. All facilities are handicapped accessible.

The eclectic program will include traditional Spirituals, Broadway and Opera favorites, and organ solos.

About the Performers

Michelle Johnson (soprano) has been praised for her "extraordinary breath control and flawless articulation -

her voice is velvety and pliant, a dulcet dream." In upcoming seasons, she will debut with Opera Columbus,

Knoxville Opera and Opera Idaho (singing the title role of "Aida"), the Chautauqua Symphony Orchestra

(Verdi's "Requiem") and the Madison Opera "Cavalleria Rusticana"). She has performed leading roles with

opera companies across the US, including Sarasota Opera, Opera Philadelphia, the Glimmerglass Music

Festival and Opera Santa Barbara. A graduate of the prestigious Academy of Vocal Arts in Philadelphia, she

has won numerous competitions, most notably the Grand Prize Winner of the Metropolitan Opera National

Council Auditions.

Brian Major

(bass-baritone) continues to be praised by critics for his "velvety voice' and "commanding stage presence." In 2022-2023, Mr. Major made his role debut as Ford - Falstaff (Maryland Lyric Opera), covered Scarpia - Tosca (Santa Fe Opera), made his house debut as Baron Douphol - La traviata and covered Benny "Kid" Paret - Champion (Metropolitan Opera), and covered Castor - Castor and Patience (Spears/Smith) (Cincinnati Opera). In 2023-2024, he returns to cover the title role of X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X (Metropolitan Opera), sings Marcello in La bohème (Florentine Opera), and makes his concert debut (Atlanta Symphony Orchestra).

Gordon Turk

(Organist-in-Residence) is celebrating his 50th season in Ocean Grove. Gordon Turk is a critically acclaimed concert organist whose "athletic performance brings lots of flair to the organ console" (Flint Journal). His playing is "a seamless integration of interpretation and virtuosity" (Newark Star Ledger), and "it is a moving experience to hear him" (New York Times). Dr. Turk has performed throughout the United States, Europe, Russia, Ukraine, and Japan. His concert tours, both in the USA and abroad have included solo recitals in concert halls, universities, cathedrals and churches, performances in organ festivals, and concerts with orchestras. He has been awarded competition prizes for performances of the music of J.S. Bach and was also a winner in the national improvisation competition of the American Guild of Organists.