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North Star Theater Company Will Host FINDING NEMO KIDS and MEAN GIRLS JR. Intensives This Summer

The events are designed for students in grades 2 through 10.

By: Apr. 06, 2026
North Star Theater Company Will Host FINDING NEMO KIDS and MEAN GIRLS JR. Intensives This Summer Image

North Star Theater Company has announced its upcoming summer theater season, featuring two high-energy musical intensives designed for students in grades 2 through 10. These programs offer aspiring young performers the opportunity to work with professional creative teams, culminating in live public performances.

Finding Nemo KIDS: A Journey Into the Big Blue World

The summer kicks off with Disney/PIXAR's Finding Nemo KIDS, a program tailored for younger actors currently enrolled in grades 2 through 5. Running from July 6 to July 10, students will spend their days (9:00 am-3:00 pm) rehearsing this underwater adventure before taking the stage for two final performances on July 11.

  • Auditions: May 4–5.

  • Tuition: $300.

  • Creative Team: Led by Director Annie Lutz, Music Director Jodi Halteman, Choreographer Kimberly Jackson, and Stage Manager Kristin Hammond.

Mean Girls JR.: The Summer Intensive

Following the "KIDS" program, North Star Theater Company presents the Mean Girls JR. Summer Intensive for students currently enrolled in grades 5 through 10. This two-week program runs weekdays from July 13 to July 24 (9:00 am-3:00 pm) offering an immersive dive into the world of North Shore High. The experience concludes with performances on July 24 and July 25.

  • Auditions: April 14, with callbacks on April 16.

  • Tuition: $500.

  • Creative Team: Led by Director Jaime Villani, Music Director Kevin Boehm, Choreographer Kelly Dacus-Smith, and Stage Manager Jennifer Balogh.

Registration and Audition Information

Auditions and registration for both productions are now open. Families are encouraged to visit the company's official website to secure a spot and view full schedule details.








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