North Star Theater Company Will Host FINDING NEMO KIDS and MEAN GIRLS JR. Intensives This Summer
The events are designed for students in grades 2 through 10.
North Star Theater Company has announced its upcoming summer theater season, featuring two high-energy musical intensives designed for students in grades 2 through 10. These programs offer aspiring young performers the opportunity to work with professional creative teams, culminating in live public performances.
Finding Nemo KIDS: A Journey Into the Big Blue World
The summer kicks off with Disney/PIXAR's Finding Nemo KIDS, a program tailored for younger actors currently enrolled in grades 2 through 5. Running from July 6 to July 10, students will spend their days (9:00 am-3:00 pm) rehearsing this underwater adventure before taking the stage for two final performances on July 11.
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Auditions: May 4–5.
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Tuition: $300.
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Creative Team: Led by Director Annie Lutz, Music Director Jodi Halteman, Choreographer Kimberly Jackson, and Stage Manager Kristin Hammond.
Mean Girls JR.: The Summer Intensive
Following the "KIDS" program, North Star Theater Company presents the Mean Girls JR. Summer Intensive for students currently enrolled in grades 5 through 10. This two-week program runs weekdays from July 13 to July 24 (9:00 am-3:00 pm) offering an immersive dive into the world of North Shore High. The experience concludes with performances on July 24 and July 25.
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Auditions: April 14, with callbacks on April 16.
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Tuition: $500.
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Creative Team: Led by Director Jaime Villani, Music Director Kevin Boehm, Choreographer Kelly Dacus-Smith, and Stage Manager Jennifer Balogh.
Registration and Audition Information
Auditions and registration for both productions are now open. Families are encouraged to visit the company's official website to secure a spot and view full schedule details.
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