North Shore Civic Ballet Selected To Perform In Dance For World Community Festival

The North Shore Civic Ballet (NSCB), a nonprofit dance company in Marblehead, Massachusetts, has been selected to perform in the José Mateo Ballet Theatre's 11th Annual Dance for World Community Festival. The NSCB, based at the Marblehead School of Ballet (MSB), marks its fourth appearance at the festival on Saturday, June 8 at 3:55 p.m. at The Sanctuary Theatre located at 400 Harvard Square in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The performance is free and open to the public.

"The North Shore Civic Ballet Company is delighted to perform again in this expanding festival that brings the arts together. The José Mateo Ballet Theatre's 11th Annual Dance for World Community Festival provides the NSCB and its dancers the opportunity to present new work and perform. This festival highlights the vitality and support of the arts in the community," said Artistic Director Paula K. Shiff.

The NSCB, under the direction of Shiff, presents two original modern dance pieces, Celeste and Zuhandenheit, choreographed by Ivan Korn. Celeste, inspired by Radio Tarifa's music, revolves around a summertime landscape, where time expands due to the length of the day. The impending end triggers a sense of anticipation. Zuhandenheit, a dance piece with a combative edge, is inspired by Astor Piazolla's instrumental tango music.

The performance features dancers Alex Berg and Nica Mele. Berg, a senior attending Beverly High School, plans to attend Mount Holyoke College in the fall. Mele attends Marblehead Community Charter Public School and will enter Marblehead High School in the new school year.

For more information about the performance, the North Shore Civic Ballet, or the Marblehead School of Ballet, call 781-631-6262 or visit the organization online at http://marbleheadschoolofballet.com/the-company/.



Photo Credit for Both Photos: North Shore Civic Ballet





