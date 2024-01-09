new jersey youth chorus presents winter concert on january 21

Nearly two hundred choristers in the New Jersey Youth Chorus will present a Winter Concert on Sunday, January 21 at 4:00 p.m. at Ridge Performing Arts Center located at 268 South Finlay Avenue in Basking Ridge. Tickets are $20/Adults and $15/Students and Seniors, available at NJYC.org.

Said NJYC Founder and Director Trish Joyce, "All five of our choirs look forward to lifting their voices to celebrate the joy of music and song at this annual winter event. We hope you will join us and enjoy a wide variety of repertoire performed with beauty and artistry."

Joyful selections performed by NJYC's youngest choristers, Primo Coro led by Trish Joyce and Coro Vivo led by Dan Malloy, include Three Fiddle Tunes arranged by Robert Hugh, Who Has Seen the Wind with text by Christina Rossetti and music by Edwin Childs, Glory to God by Giovanni Battista Pergolesi, and Eneza Upendo (Spread Love) by Jim Papoulis. NJYC's Sola Voce ensemble led by Joanna Scarangello will perform JAM! (Jom - Ayuh - Mari!) by Tracy Wong. The Malaysian translation means, "Come, let's go make some music together and sing while passing time! Leave your worries for a while." They will also perform I Started Out Singing by Jocelyn Hagen. NJYC's most advanced ensembles, Camerata led by Dan Malloy and Coriste led by Trish Joyce, will perform Hold Out Your Light, a traditional spiritual arranged by Stacey V. Gibbs; Nada Te Turbe with text by St. Teresa de Ávila (1515-1582) and music by Andrew Steffen; TāReKita by Reena Esmail, a piece based on the sounds of the Indian tabla and hand gestures, called mudras, used in Indian classical dance; and And Sure Stars Shining by Z. Randall Stroope.

