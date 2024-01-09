New Jersey Youth Chorus Presents Winter Concert On January 21

new jersey youth chorus presents winter concert on january 21

By: Jan. 09, 2024

POPULAR

SENIOR MOMENTS - BIG BEAVER to Have World Premiere At Middletown Arts Center Photo 1 SENIOR MOMENTS - BIG BEAVER to Have World Premiere At Middletown Arts Center
BEST OF NJ ENTERTAINMENT in 2023 Photo 2 BEST OF NJ ENTERTAINMENT in 2023
Last Chance to Vote for the BWW New Jersey Awards; Voting Ends 12/31 Photo 3 Last Chance to Vote for the BWW New Jersey Awards; Voting Ends 12/31
Aspire Performing Arts Will Present INTO THE WOODS in Fair Lawn This Month Photo 4 Aspire Performing Arts Will Present INTO THE WOODS in Fair Lawn This Month

New Jersey Youth Chorus Presents Winter Concert On January 21

New Jersey Youth Chorus Presents Winter Concert On January 21

Nearly two hundred choristers in the New Jersey Youth Chorus will present a Winter Concert on Sunday, January 21 at 4:00 p.m. at Ridge Performing Arts Center located at 268 South Finlay Avenue in Basking Ridge. Tickets are $20/Adults and $15/Students and Seniors, available at NJYC.org.

Said NJYC Founder and Director Trish Joyce, "All five of our choirs look forward to lifting their voices to celebrate the joy of music and song at this annual winter event. We hope you will join us and enjoy a wide variety of repertoire performed with beauty and artistry."

Joyful selections performed by NJYC's youngest choristers, Primo Coro led by Trish Joyce and Coro Vivo led by Dan Malloy, include Three Fiddle Tunes arranged by Robert Hugh, Who Has Seen the Wind with text by Christina Rossetti and music by Edwin Childs, Glory to God by Giovanni Battista Pergolesi, and Eneza Upendo (Spread Love) by Jim Papoulis. NJYC's Sola Voce ensemble led by Joanna Scarangello will perform JAM! (Jom - Ayuh - Mari!) by Tracy Wong. The Malaysian translation means, "Come, let's go make some music together and sing while passing time! Leave your worries for a while." They will also perform I Started Out Singing by Jocelyn Hagen. NJYC's most advanced ensembles, Camerata led by Dan Malloy and Coriste led by Trish Joyce, will perform Hold Out Your Light, a traditional spiritual arranged by Stacey V. Gibbs; Nada Te Turbe with text by St. Teresa de Ávila (1515-1582) and music by Andrew Steffen; TāReKita by Reena Esmail, a piece based on the sounds of the Indian tabla and hand gestures, called mudras, used in Indian classical dance; and And Sure Stars Shining by Z. Randall Stroope.

Wharton Arts' mission is to offer accessible, high quality performing arts education that sparks personal growth and builds inclusive communities.

Wharton Arts' vision is for a transformative performing arts education in an inclusive community to be accessible for everyone.




RELATED STORIES - New Jersey

1
NiCori Studios & Productions To Present CATS: Young Actors Edition Photo
NiCori Studios & Productions To Present CATS: Young Actor's Edition

NiCori Studios & Productions has announced that they will be the first in NJ to produce “CATS: Young Actor's Edition”, the brand new, one-hour adaptation of the world renowned Andrew Lloyd Webber TONY Award winning musical on Thursday through Sunday, January 25, 26 and 27, 2024. 

2
SAXON & URIAH HEEP: HELL, FIRE & CHAOS – THE BEST BRITISH ROCK & METAL A Photo
SAXON & URIAH HEEP: HELL, FIRE & CHAOS – THE BEST BRITISH ROCK & METAL Announced At bergenPAC

bergenPAC has announced another new show for the 2024 season: Saxon & Uriah Heep: Hell, Fire & Chaos – The Best British Rock & Metal on Friday, May 3, 2024, at 8 p.m.

3
VIDEO: Get a First Look at DREAMGIRLS at McCarter Theatre Center Photo
VIDEO: Get a First Look at DREAMGIRLS at McCarter Theatre Center

Get a first look at footage of Dreamgirls at McCarter Theatre Center. Learn how to purchase tickets!

4
Michael McAssey To Return To The Gateway Playhouse This Month for Piano Bar Evening Photo
Michael McAssey To Return To The Gateway Playhouse This Month for Piano Bar Evening

Michael McAssey returns to the Gateway Playhouse in Somers Point, NJ for a piano bar evening on January 25th.

More Hot Stories For You

Michael McAssey To Return To The Gateway Playhouse This Month for Piano Bar EveningMichael McAssey To Return To The Gateway Playhouse This Month for Piano Bar Evening
Stephanie Mills Returns To NJPAC With Special Guest The WhispersStephanie Mills Returns To NJPAC With Special Guest The Whispers
Jumaane Smith Takes The Sitnik Stage To Open Winter Thaw Concert Sereies For Centenary Stage CompanyJumaane Smith Takes The Sitnik Stage To Open Winter Thaw Concert Sereies For Centenary Stage Company
American Theater Group Hosts Reading of DES TRUCS This MonthAmerican Theater Group Hosts Reading of DES TRUCS This Month

Videos

Get a First Look at DREAMGIRLS at McCarter Theatre Center Video
Get a First Look at DREAMGIRLS at McCarter Theatre Center
Director Mark S. Hoebee Talks FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Paper Mill Playhouse Video
Director Mark S. Hoebee Talks FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Paper Mill Playhouse
First Look at PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC on Broadway Video
First Look at PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC on Broadway
View all Videos

New Jersey SHOWS
Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons in New Jersey Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons
State Theatre New Jersey (2/25-2/25)
Vintage Hitchcock: A Live Radio Play in New Jersey Vintage Hitchcock: A Live Radio Play
Players Guild of Leonia (1/13-1/14)
Hairspray in New Jersey Hairspray
Mayo Center for the Performing Arts [Community Theatre] (1/26-1/27)
The American Dream in New Jersey The American Dream
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (1/20-1/20)
A Little Shakespeare: Love's Labour's Lost in New Jersey A Little Shakespeare: Love's Labour's Lost
Two River Theater (3/02-3/10)
Epic Scores of John Williams and More! in New Jersey Epic Scores of John Williams and More!
Count Basie Center for the Arts (6/01-6/01)
Tchaikovsky’s Fifth Symphony in New Jersey Tchaikovsky’s Fifth Symphony
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (3/14-3/14)
'Around the World in 7 Tails' in New Jersey 'Around the World in 7 Tails'
The Burgdorff Center for the Performing Arts (1/26-2/04)
Adelphi Orchestra - Complexity & Simplicity in New Jersey Adelphi Orchestra - Complexity & Simplicity
Fair Lawn Community Center Theater (5/12-5/12)
DEATHtrap in New Jersey DEATHtrap
Algonquin Arts Theatre (1/19-1/28)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You