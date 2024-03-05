New Jersey Symphony And Hackensack Meridian Health Announce Continued Partnership

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The New Jersey Symphony has announced the extension of its partnership with Hackensack Meridian Health (HMH) for another five years, reaffirming our shared commitment to the health and wellbeing of New Jersey's residents. Over the past eight years, this collaborative effort has brought customized Music and Wellness programs and events to HMH's network of hospitals throughout the state, positively impacting thousands of patients, health workers, families and caregivers.

With this new multi-year commitment, the New Jersey Symphony and Hackensack Meridian Health aim to emphasize the profound connection between music and healing. The partnership will include a range of activities throughout each year for patients, HMH team members and visitors, including, Music and Wellness chamber music performances in hospitals, programming for students and faculty at HMH's School of Medicine and an annual joint event between the NJ Symphony's Autism Community Program and HMH's Autism Can program.

“Music has the incredible ability to bring comfort and healing to those in need, and our partnership with the New Jersey Symphony has proven the profound impact of music and wellness programs on patients, families, and healthcare workers alike” said Robert Garrett, CEO of HMH. “We are excited to extend this collaboration, reinforcing our dedication to the health and happiness of New Jersey's residents.”

Through our multi-year partnership, the New Jersey Symphony has spearheaded numerous initiatives with the support of HMH that have touched the lives of individuals across New Jersey. Notable highlights include interactive performances at Joseph A. Sanzari Children's Hospital, collaborative events with ParkinSings at JFK Johnson Rehabilitation Institute and Count Basie Center for the Arts in Red Bank, as well as uplifting lobby performances at network hospitals such as Raritan Bay Medical Center, HUMC, Palisades Medical Center and Riverview Medical. Additionally, the Symphony participated in multiple Breast Cancer Awareness events at HMH sites, and a special performance at the Jersey Shore Medical Center Chapel was livestreamed to patients' rooms, bringing solace and joy during challenging times.

“Our partnership with Hackensack Meridian Health gives compassion, care and the gift of music to those who need it most. Together, we will continue to inspire and uplift, using the transformative power of music to touch the lives of countless individuals throughout the state.” said Gabriel van Aalst, President & CEO of the New Jersey Symphony.

Even amidst the pandemic, when in-person activities were halted, the New Jersey Symphony continued to provide valuable digital content including NJ Symphony Virtual Home for the Holidays, and also offered private virtual music lessons for HMH health workers led by Symphony musicians with the goal of providing a creative outlet during those difficult times.

The New Jersey Symphony and Hackensack Meridian Health are excited to embark on another five years of collaboration, bringing the transformative power of music to communities across the state. Together, we will continue to inspire and heal, making a lasting impact on the lives of countless individuals throughout New Jersey.

Learn more at njsymphony.org/

New Jersey Symphony

The Emmy and Grammy Award-winning New Jersey Symphony is redefining what it means to be a nationally leading, relevant orchestra in the 21st century. The Symphony is renewing its deeply rooted commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion by championing new, and often local, artists; engaging audiences for whom the inspiring depth and breadth of classical music will be a new experience; and incorporating the broadest possible representation in all aspects of our organization-all to better reflect and serve our vibrant communities. Since 2021, Music Director Xian Zhang has worked together with composer, violinist, educator and social-justice advocate Daniel Bernard Roumain, the orchestra's Resident Artistic Catalyst, to offer programming that connects with diverse communities in Newark and throughout New Jersey.

Internationally renowned Chinese American conductor Xian Zhang began her tenure as the New Jersey Symphony's current Music Director in 2016. Since her arrival at the New Jersey Symphony, Zhang has revitalized programming with an industry­ leading commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion in mainstage concerts. In its second century of bringing concerts to the people of New Jersey, the Symphony will present audience favorites in 2023–24 including Dvorak's “New World” Symphony, Orff's Carmina Burana, Vivaldi's The Four Seasons, violinist Joshua Bell leading the orchestra in Mendelssohn's Violin Concerto and pianist Daniil Trifonov playing Gershwin's Concerto in F. New Jersey Symphony co-commissions include works by internationally-renowned living composers: Anna Clyne's ATLAS and Jessie Montgomery's Snapshots. Composers Rob Kapilow and Daniel Bernard Roumain will present world premieres.

Tickets

For more information about the New Jersey Symphony, visit www.njsymphony.org or email information@njsymphony.org. Tickets are available for purchase by phone 1.800.ALLEGRO (255.3476) or on the Orchestra's website.