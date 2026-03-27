New Jersey Repertory Company Receives Major State Grant To Support New Programs At Its West End Arts Center

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) New Jersey Repertory Company has received a $500k grant from the State of New Jersey, administered through the New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA), to support programming at its West End Arts Center. The grant will help establish the Arts Center as NJ Rep's second performance and education venue, expanding its role as a leading cultural anchor in the region.

The New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) has approved this grant under Phase II of the Activation, Revitalization, and Transformation (A.R.T.) program.

For more than 27 years, NJ Rep's primary venue, its intimate Long Branch theater, has become nationally recognized as a vital incubator for new work, presenting world premiere plays and musicals that have gone on to productions across the country and internationally. That mainstage theater will continue to serve as the home for NJ Rep's acclaimed world premiere productions, while the West End Arts Center will broaden the company's reach with a diverse range of new programming, community events, and educational initiatives.

Creative consultant Evan Bergman will help spearhead programming as Program Director at the West End Arts Center. Bergman, who has been an integral part of NJ Rep's artistic development, will work alongside Artistic Director Suzanne Barabas and Executive Producer Gabe Barabas to shape the Arts Center as a vibrant home for new work and community engagement.

Located in the heart of Long Branch's West End, the West End Arts Center will present more than 45 events annually, creating a vibrant gathering place for artists, audiences, and families.

Programming will include:

Weekly Reading Series

Held weekly, this series will showcase new plays and musicals in development, giving audiences exclusive early access to innovative work and allowing NJ Rep to continue its mission of nurturing new voices.

Weekly Music Programming

The Arts Center will present live music every week, featuring Broadway performers, jazz artists, regional musicians, and emerging local talent, further expanding NJ Rep's artistic offerings.

Family and Community Programming

The Arts Center will host regular puppet shows, magic performances, and family-friendly theatrical events, creating accessible arts experiences for younger audiences and families.

Educational Partnership with The Classical Theatre of Harlem

In partnership with The Classical Theatre of Harlem, NJ Rep will offer workshops and educational programs for students and families, introducing participants to classical texts, movement, and performance while fostering the next generation of artists.

“This grant allows us to expand our artistic home and deepen our connection to the community,” said Suzanne Barabas, Artistic Director. “Our mainstage theater will continue to be devoted to world premieres, while the West End Arts Center will allow us to support artists in new ways and offer a wider range of programming for audiences of all ages.”

Executive Producer Gabe Barabas added, “The West End Arts Center represents the next chapter for NJ Rep. It will be a place where new plays are born, music is celebrated, families are welcomed, and young artists are inspired. We are deeply grateful to the State of New Jersey and the NJEDA for their support in helping us bring this vision to life.”

Over its history, NJ Rep has produced more than 160 new plays and musicals and has become one of the nation's most respected developers of new work. The New York Times called the company “a godsend to audiences and, especially, playwrights.”

Programming at the West End Arts Center will begin in March 2026.

For more information, visit www.njrep.org