New Jersey Premiere of THE PROM Comes to the Old Library Theatre

Old Library Theatre (OLT), Fair Lawn Recreation Department's resident theatre company, will present the New Jersey Community Theatre premiere of the Broadway musical, THE PROM, over two weekends, April 14th through April 23rd. Performances are on Friday and Saturday evenings at 8:00pm, with Sunday matinees at 2:00pm.

THE PROM, written by Chad Beguelin and Bob Martin, with music by Matthew Sklar, tells the story of four fading Broadway stars, who are in desperate need of a new stage. So, when they hear that trouble is brewing around a small-town Indiana prom - and the press is involved - they know that it's time to put a spotlight on the issue ... and themselves. The conservative town's parents want to keep the dance on the straight and narrow - but when one student just wants to bring her girlfriend to prom, the entire town has a date with destiny. Now, Broadway's brassiest are coming to join the fight and they are ready to kick-ball-change the world. The result is a hilarious and moving journey of culture shock and learning. New York Magazine hailed THE PROM as "smart and big-hearted" and the New York Times declared it "makes you believe in musical comedy again."

THE PROM is directed and choreographed by Eliah James Furlong, produced by Armanda Cerqueira, with music direction by Keun Daniels, and costumes by Amy Kurfist. Jennie Hughes serves as Assistant Director and Stage Manager, with Cici Roman as Assistant Choreographer as Stage Manager.

Director Furlong said "This cast is amazing! I don't believe I could have asked for a better group of people to work with for my directorial debut. They all have completely brought themselves to the characters in this show. Each and everyone in this cast and creative team's unruly hearts align with the themes of this show - acceptance, equality, love and understanding just to name a few. I promise you do not want to miss this show!!" Producer Cerqueira added "The message of this musical is so important and the commitment from this cast and creative has been visible every step of the way. I'm so privileged to be working with them all. When folks identify with the conflict of a story, it makes their motivation to show the resolution that much greater. This lovely cast is coming together to dance and sing in celebration because LOVE ALWAYS WINS!"

THE PROM stars Cat Gallagher as Emma, the high school student banned from her prom; Sherry Mayce as her girlfriend Alyssa; Jeff Parsons and Melissa Broder as Barry Glickman and Dee Dee Allen, two grandiose Broadway performers recovering from terrible reviews of their latest show; Michelle Ward as Angie, the sassy Broadway dancer; Tim White as Trent, graduate of the Julliard Drama School, and part-time waiter; and Caitlin Rose Jurewicz as Sheldon, their put-upon press agent who always has to clean up their mess. Amy Kurfist plays Alyssa's conservative mother, Mrs. Greene and Brendan Garnett is Principal Mr. Hawkins. Mike Lang, Red Palafox, Cynthia Raices, and Emily Viega play the high school kids; Audrey Lefkowitz, Kesiah Patil, Maritza Puzino, and Lyss Wortman are featured dancers, and the ensemble includes Maysa Andujar, Evan T. Charpentier, Fabio Del Carlo, Patrick Dwyer, Laura Ellis, Alicia Hayes, Rebecca Horner, Brooke Kaye, Jonathan D. Krouse, Jackie Leibowitz, Adam Ryan Marin, and Dave Toussas.

Performances are held at the George Frey Center for Performing Arts in the Fair Lawn Community Center, located at 10-10 20th Street in Fair Lawn. Tickets are available now - https://our.show/olt/prom - and are $23 for Adults, and $20 for Seniors. Old Library Theatre is committed to bringing quality entertainment at an affordable cost in Bergen County.