Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

New Jersey Premiere of THE PROM Comes to the Old Library Theatre

Performances run April 14-23.

Apr. 07, 2023  

New Jersey Premiere of THE PROM Comes to the Old Library Theatre

Old Library Theatre (OLT), Fair Lawn Recreation Department's resident theatre company, will present the New Jersey Community Theatre premiere of the Broadway musical, THE PROM, over two weekends, April 14th through April 23rd. Performances are on Friday and Saturday evenings at 8:00pm, with Sunday matinees at 2:00pm.

THE PROM, written by Chad Beguelin and Bob Martin, with music by Matthew Sklar, tells the story of four fading Broadway stars, who are in desperate need of a new stage. So, when they hear that trouble is brewing around a small-town Indiana prom - and the press is involved - they know that it's time to put a spotlight on the issue ... and themselves. The conservative town's parents want to keep the dance on the straight and narrow - but when one student just wants to bring her girlfriend to prom, the entire town has a date with destiny. Now, Broadway's brassiest are coming to join the fight and they are ready to kick-ball-change the world. The result is a hilarious and moving journey of culture shock and learning. New York Magazine hailed THE PROM as "smart and big-hearted" and the New York Times declared it "makes you believe in musical comedy again."

THE PROM is directed and choreographed by Eliah James Furlong, produced by Armanda Cerqueira, with music direction by Keun Daniels, and costumes by Amy Kurfist. Jennie Hughes serves as Assistant Director and Stage Manager, with Cici Roman as Assistant Choreographer as Stage Manager.

Director Furlong said "This cast is amazing! I don't believe I could have asked for a better group of people to work with for my directorial debut. They all have completely brought themselves to the characters in this show. Each and everyone in this cast and creative team's unruly hearts align with the themes of this show - acceptance, equality, love and understanding just to name a few. I promise you do not want to miss this show!!" Producer Cerqueira added "The message of this musical is so important and the commitment from this cast and creative has been visible every step of the way. I'm so privileged to be working with them all. When folks identify with the conflict of a story, it makes their motivation to show the resolution that much greater. This lovely cast is coming together to dance and sing in celebration because LOVE ALWAYS WINS!"

THE PROM stars Cat Gallagher as Emma, the high school student banned from her prom; Sherry Mayce as her girlfriend Alyssa; Jeff Parsons and Melissa Broder as Barry Glickman and Dee Dee Allen, two grandiose Broadway performers recovering from terrible reviews of their latest show; Michelle Ward as Angie, the sassy Broadway dancer; Tim White as Trent, graduate of the Julliard Drama School, and part-time waiter; and Caitlin Rose Jurewicz as Sheldon, their put-upon press agent who always has to clean up their mess. Amy Kurfist plays Alyssa's conservative mother, Mrs. Greene and Brendan Garnett is Principal Mr. Hawkins. Mike Lang, Red Palafox, Cynthia Raices, and Emily Viega play the high school kids; Audrey Lefkowitz, Kesiah Patil, Maritza Puzino, and Lyss Wortman are featured dancers, and the ensemble includes Maysa Andujar, Evan T. Charpentier, Fabio Del Carlo, Patrick Dwyer, Laura Ellis, Alicia Hayes, Rebecca Horner, Brooke Kaye, Jonathan D. Krouse, Jackie Leibowitz, Adam Ryan Marin, and Dave Toussas.

Performances are held at the George Frey Center for Performing Arts in the Fair Lawn Community Center, located at 10-10 20th Street in Fair Lawn. Tickets are available now - https://our.show/olt/prom - and are $23 for Adults, and $20 for Seniors. Old Library Theatre is committed to bringing quality entertainment at an affordable cost in Bergen County.



Centenary Stage Companys 2022 Women Playwrights Series Continues With JANE, QUEENS FOOLE B Photo
Centenary Stage Company's 2022 Women Playwrights Series Continues With JANE, QUEEN'S FOOLE By Barbara Blatner
Centenary Stage Company's Women Playwrights Series will continue with the second reading of 4 in the series for 2023 with a reading of Jane, Queen's Foole by Barbara Blatner. The reading will take place on Wednesday, April 12th at 7:30 pm in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center at 715 Grand Avenue, Hackettstown, NJ on the campus of Centenary University.
Community Foundation Gifts 1,500 Broadway Tickets To Service Members During Fleet Week Photo
Community Foundation Gifts 1,500 Broadway Tickets To Service Members During Fleet Week
The Community Foundation of New Jersey today announced it has funded the purchase of 1,500 tickets to nine Broadway shows which will be distributed to members of the United States Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard who are in New York City during this year's Fleet Week.
Kimara The Medium Comes to Music Mountain Theatre For a Special Event This Month Photo
Kimara The Medium Comes to Music Mountain Theatre For a Special Event This Month
In addition to the full season of mainstage performances, young audience series productions, and weekly theatre school classes, Music Mountain Theatre also seeks to provide special events for the community to enjoy.
The Dryden Ensemble Presents SWAN SONGS Photo
The Dryden Ensemble Presents SWAN SONGS
The Dryden Ensemble presents “Swan Songs” on Sunday, April 16 at 3:00 p.m. at Seminary Chapel, located on the campus of the Princeton Theological Seminary, 64 Mercer Street, Princeton, NJ.

More Hot Stories For You


Centenary Stage Company's 2022 Women Playwrights Series Continues With JANE, QUEEN'S FOOLE By Barbara BlatnerCentenary Stage Company's 2022 Women Playwrights Series Continues With JANE, QUEEN'S FOOLE By Barbara Blatner
April 6, 2023

Centenary Stage Company's Women Playwrights Series will continue with the second reading of 4 in the series for 2023 with a reading of Jane, Queen's Foole by Barbara Blatner. The reading will take place on Wednesday, April 12th at 7:30 pm in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center at 715 Grand Avenue, Hackettstown, NJ on the campus of Centenary University.
Community Foundation Gifts 1,500 Broadway Tickets To Service Members During Fleet WeekCommunity Foundation Gifts 1,500 Broadway Tickets To Service Members During Fleet Week
April 6, 2023

The Community Foundation of New Jersey today announced it has funded the purchase of 1,500 tickets to nine Broadway shows which will be distributed to members of the United States Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard who are in New York City during this year's Fleet Week.
Kimara The Medium Comes to Music Mountain Theatre For a Special Event This MonthKimara The Medium Comes to Music Mountain Theatre For a Special Event This Month
April 6, 2023

In addition to the full season of mainstage performances, young audience series productions, and weekly theatre school classes, Music Mountain Theatre also seeks to provide special events for the community to enjoy.
The Dryden Ensemble Presents SWAN SONGSThe Dryden Ensemble Presents SWAN SONGS
April 6, 2023

The Dryden Ensemble presents “Swan Songs” on Sunday, April 16 at 3:00 p.m. at Seminary Chapel, located on the campus of the Princeton Theological Seminary, 64 Mercer Street, Princeton, NJ.
State Theatre New Jersey Presents LEGALLY BLONDE THIS MUSICAL This MonthState Theatre New Jersey Presents LEGALLY BLONDE THIS MUSICAL This Month
April 6, 2023

The fully renovated State Theatre New Jersey presents Legally Blonde—The Musical on Friday, April 28 at 8pm; Saturday, April 29 at 2pm and 8pm; and Sunday, April 30 at 2pm. Tickets range from $40-$98.  
share
close sound sound