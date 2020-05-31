New Jersey Intergenerational Orchestra Will Present Webinar on the Evolution of Music

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

New Jersey Intergenerational Orchestra will be presenting a webinar on the Evolution of Music.

The webinar will be taught in four sessions, beginning with music from 1000 AD to the present.

Topics will include how and why music sounds like it does today and how it got there; Learning by ear and rote , traditions, and the weird world of notations; Learning how performance has changed over time through recordings.

Sessions will be conducted by NJIO Artistic Director Warren Cohen.

The sessions are as follows:

Jun 8, 2020 07:00 PM

Jun 15, 2020 07:00 PM

Jun 22, 2020 07:00 PM

Jun 29, 2020 07:00 PM

Register here.

Go to www.njio.org for more information about NJIO.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You