New Drama LIFE AFTER WARSAW: THE WORLD OF ISAAC BASHEVIS SINGER To Receive Staged Reading

By: Jan. 11, 2024

Local playwright and author I.M. Gurin's brand new play, LIFE AFTER WARSAW: THE WORLD OF Isaac Bashevis Singer, will receive a staged reading on Thursday, January 18th at 7:30PM, at Debonair Music Hall, 1409 Queen Anne Road in Teaneck, NJ 07666. Presented by Black Box Studios, this presentation of LIFE AFTER WARSAW is FREE to attend, with reservations strongly requested at Click Here!

Created in association with The Singer Trust, LIFE AFTER WARSAW is based on the Nobel Laureate's autobiographical writings and presents a vibrant mosaic of Singer's literary vision and personal experiences as the son of a poor rabbi, as a starving Yiddish writer in literary Warsaw, and as the improbable winner of the Nobel Prize. 

Under the direction of BB's Artistic Director Matt Okin, a cast of seven including Mike Gardiner, Zach Abraham, Shari Cohen, Alison Miller, Danny Hoffman, and Justin Jager begin the process of bringing this brand new play from New Jersey to Off-Broadway and beyond.  Mr. Gurin's works include TWIST OF FAITH, SECOND CHANCES (currently being revised and revived), DESTINATIONS, A MATCH MADE IN MANHATTAN, and more.  

New and under-produced works continue to be developed by Black Box, at Black Box Studios and Black Box PAC's Writers Project, including pieces by the likes of John Patrick ShanleyEric Bogosian, Craig Lucas, Paul Schrader, Beth Henley, Daniel Handler, Ken Levine, The Estate of Sam Shepard, and the Estate of Edward Albee.




