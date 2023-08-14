NJ Rep Extends Run of Michael Tucker's A TAILOR NEAR ME, Starring Richard Kind and James Pickens Jr

The New Jersey Repertory Company is extending their sold-out world premiere of Michael Tucker's (LA Law, Radio Days) comedy A Tailor Near Me, for an additional week, originally set to close on August 27 will now run through September 3, 2023. To purchase tickets, visit Click Here or call 732.229.3166.

In A Tailor Near Me, a man goes to a tailor to have his suit pants let out because he's gained some weight since he last wore them. The tailor convinces him that what he really needs is a new suit, which leads to a negotiation, which leads to the making of a bespoke suit, which leads to alterations in both of their lives. Directed by James Glossman, the two-handed comedy stars Tony Nominee Richard Kind (East New York; Curb Your Enthusiasm) and James Pickens, Jr. (Grey’s Anatomy; X-Files).

"We are overjoyed by the heartfelt embrace A Tailor Near Me has received from our audiences. Witnessing their love for this play and its amazing cast has been incredibly rewarding. Extending its run to accommodate the overwhelming demand is a testament to the power of storytelling and the strong bond we share with our patrons. At NJ Rep, we take pride in providing a platform for new works to shine, and the success of A Tailor Near Me reaffirms the importance of supporting and nurturing new work."

Suzanne Barabas, Artistic Director of NJREP

The creative team includes set design by Jessica Parks, lighting design by Jill Nagle, sound design by Nick Simone, costume design by Patricia E. Doherty, technical director Brian Snyder, and Production stage manager is Rose Riccardi.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting may be purchased online at njrep.org/plays or by phone at 732-229-3166. NJ Rep is located at 179 Broadway, Long Branch, New Jersey, 07740. A TAILOR NEAR ME will play Thursdays and Fridays at 8 pm, Saturdays at 3 pm and 8 pm, and Sundays at 2 pm.





ABOUT NJREP:

The New Jersey Repertory Company (NJREP) was founded in 1997 by SuzAnne and Gabor Barabas. Its current central headquarters is the Lumia Theater located on lower Broadway in Long Branch. The theater’s mission is to develop and produce new plays and to make a lasting contribution to the American Stage. Over two decades NJ Rep has produced 150 plays of which 125 have been world premieres. The theater has the additional distinction of having had many of its plays produced by other theaters around the country totaling over 200 subsequent productions in the U.S. and overseas. In 2012 and 2018 NJ Rep was the recipient of a National Theater Company Grant from the American Theater Wing that sponsors the annual Tony Awards for Broadway in recognition of its contribution to the repertoire of the American Stage. Only seven theaters have had this distinction. In addition, the theater has presented over 400 developmental readings as well as introduced 136 new works through its Theatre Brut Short-Play Festivals that focus on visionary and avant-garde works. In May 2016, NJ Rep acquired a new property, a 28,000 square foot school situated on 2 ½ acres and located just five minutes from its Main Stage Lumia Theater and two blocks from the Jersey Shore. The theater plans on gradually transforming the school in stages into a cultural center that will house additional performance spaces, an art cinema, an art museum, a rooftop café, an arts education wing, and residences for out-of-town actors and playwrights. When completed, the center will present a wide array of programs in acting, playwriting, art, sculpture, poetry, music, and photography and will serve as a catalyst for economic development and as the foundation for the cultural renaissance of the community.

Photo credit: Andrea Phox