NENAproductions to Open 2024 Season With Sondheim Tribute Revue

NENAproductions Theater Project will return to the Jersey Shore Arts Center with their 2024 Season by honoring Stephen Sondheim's extensive catalogue in a brand new breathtaking production.

The Sondheim Tribute Revue brings NENAproductions Theater Project to the Jersey Shore Arts Center stage for its 2024 Season of live theater. NENA believes that Stephen Sondheim is one of the greatest composers and lyricists of the last 100 years, showcasing the brilliance of his artistry and music in this full evening of music with a cast of 15 singers from the Jersey Shore. This production is not to be missed!

Performances will run for one weekend only at the Jersey Shore Arts Center, Thursday through Saturday, March 14, 15, and 16 at 7:30 with a matinee on Sunday, March 17 at 3PM. $30 General Admission Tickets are available at www.ticketleap.com or by calling 732-513-7298.

Music Theater International writes: "The Stephen Sondheim Society notes that Sondheim was "widely acknowledged as the most innovative, most influential and most important composers and lyricists in modern Broadway history. For more than 50 years, he has set an unsurpassed standard of brilliance and artistic integrity in musical theatre. His accolades include an Academy Award, eight Tony Awards (more than any other composer) including the Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre, multiple Grammy Awards, multiple Drama Desk awards, and a Pulitzer Prize."

NENAproductions has created its own unique production curated from Sondheim's extensive catalogue. Developed from the ground up, the creative team has chosen some of Sondheim's most memorable music and lyrics, paired with lesser known works sung by an extremely talented cast. As timeless as Sondheim's material, NENAproductions hopes to match that spirit with a tribute that of which he would be proud.

The cast of the Sondheim Tribute Revue includes NENA veterans Tara Beams, DJ Brown, Deborah Charlie, Rebecca Conn, Jill Gindi, Shannon Phillips, Stephen Rubino, Erica Stuppler, and Gina Whalen. Making their NENA debuts are Dennis DaPrile, Emily Ezzo, Renee Green, Timothy Koob, and Kolter Yagual-Rolston.

Directing this production is Nick Montesano, Artistic Director of the company, who recently received the 2023 New Jersey Regional Broadway World Award for Outstanding Direction of a Play for Medea at NENA. Musical direction is by Jeff Brown, with stage management by Allison Brown.

NENAproductions will continue its season in October with the Tony Award nominated musical Hands on a Hardbody, with a book by Doug Wright and music by Amanda Green and Trey Anastasio, of PHISH fame.