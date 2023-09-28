NENAproductions Stages PIPPIN at Jersey Shore Arts Center Next Month

Performance dates are Fridays and Saturdays, October 6 to 14 at 7:30 PM, and Sunday, October 15, at 3 PM.

NENAproductions Theater Company, celebrating 20 years in residence at The Jersey Shore Arts Center has magic to do as they present the Broadway musical, PIPPIN. With a memorable score from multiple Tony, Oscar, and Grammy winner, Stephen Schwartz, PIPPIN is the story of one young man's journey to be extraordinary. This multiple Tony-award winning show was originally produced on Broadway in 1972 (directed by the legendary Bob Fosse) and then successfully revived in 2015. NENA’s production promises to bring magic and joy to the hearts of audience members of all ages. PIPPIN was created over 50 years ago but its message is as timely as ever.

Heir to the throne, the young prince Pippin is in search of the secret to true happiness and fulfillment, his corner of the sky. He seeks it in the glories of the battlefield and the intrigues of political power. In the end, though, Pippin finds that happiness lies not in extraordinary endeavors, but rather in the simple joys and ordinary moments that happen every day. PIPPIN is a musical comedy in its truest form.

PIPPIN is produced and directed by NENA’s Artistic Director, Nick Montesano, musically directed by Jeff Brown, and choreographed by Amy Carr Skalecki.

Making their NENA debuts, Austin Lee Windolf appears as Pippin and Jill Gindi, the Leading Player. Patricia McCarron is Catherine, Amy Carr Skalecki is Fastrada, Kenneth Horn is Charlemagne, Deni Sobotka is Berthe, DJ Brown is Lewis, and Jameson Green is Theo. The Players are Jessa Bedser, Rebecca Conn, Reese Figueiredo, Anthony Preuster, Erica Stuppler and Matthew Evegan.

Performance dates are Fridays and Saturdays, October 6 to 14 at 7:30 PM, and Sunday, October 15, at 3 PM. All performances will be held in the historic Palaia Theater at the Jersey Shore Art Center, 66 Main Avenue, at the entrance to Ocean Grove. Discover more about NENA at Click Here.

All seats are $25 General Admission available at 732-988-1007 or from www.ticketleap.com.




