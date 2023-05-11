NENAproductions Brings Dinner Show To Porta In Asbury Park

NENAproductions Theater Project will produce a two-night dinner show event at Porta restaurant in Asbury Park Monday and Tuesday, May 22 and 23. Aptly named, A Slice of Broadway is a collection of music from over 100 years of Broadway shows and includes a three course dinner with a cash bar available.

NENA successfully performed this format at Porta with a sold out run of All Together Now in the fall of 2021. With the continued support of the Smith Restaurant Group, NENA returns for this limited seating two-night run. The event is conceived and directed by NENA Artistic Director Nick Montesano, with musical direction by Jeff Brown. Joining Montesano on stage in the Abbot Room at Porta are NENA cast members Tara Beams, Allison Brown, Aurora Jai Brunette, Sean Dickinson, Frank Falisi, Shannon Phillips, Anthony Pruester, Dan Rice, and Arnold Teixeira.

Tickets are $85 per person including the 3-course dinner, show, and tip. A cash bar will be available during the performance. The doors open at 6:15 PM with the first course being served at 6:30. Seating is very limited for this event. Please call 732-513-7298 for tickets.