Music Mountain Theatre Announces Fall Season

The theatre will be open to allow 50 patrons socially distanced for each production.

Music Mountain Theatre (MMT) has announced it is reopening on October 16th for the Fall Season with Dracula. We will be offering several options for audience viewing following New Jersey guidelines and keeping audience safety and comfort in mind. The theatre will be open to allow 50 patrons socially distanced for each production. Friday night productions will be streamed live from the stage for "drive in" viewing for 20 vehicles. Every production will also be available for virtual viewing at home.

The schedule for the Fall shows will be Fridays at 8 pm, Saturdays and Sundays at 3 pm. Dracula runs from October 16th through November 1st. The Importance of Being Earnest will open on November 5th and run through November 15th. Broadway Request Live will run from November 20th thru 29th and will offer audiences the chance to request tunes from your favorite Broadway show. Fruitcakes is an original comedy based on the 1979 French play Le Père Noël est une Ordure, and the 1994 film Mixed Nuts. It will open December 4th and run through the 13th. We end the season with our traditional Holiday Concert on the weekend of December 18th through 20th.

Tickets for all options are available on our website at www.musicmountaintheatre.org or by calling 609 397 3337.

Shows View More New Jersey Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You