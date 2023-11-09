Morven's Annual FESTIVAL OF TREES to Return This Month

Morven's annual winter exhibition, Click Here, returns November 15, 2023 through January 7, 2024. A must-see Princeton holiday tradition, visitors enjoy the museum's elegant galleries, mantels, and porches festively decorated for the holidays by local businesses, garden clubs, and non-profit organizations. Friends and family from far and wide will marvel over the artfully designed accents celebrating history, pop culture, sustainably, and superheroes - all of which are sure to put you in the spirit of the season!

The 2023 Festival of Trees decorators include Contemporary Garden Club of Princeton, HomeFront's SewingSpace Program, Lawrenceville Main Street The Landscaping Committee, Mount Laurel Garden Club, Neshanic Garden Club, Nottingham Garden Club of Hamilton Township, Princeton First Aid & Rescue Squad, SAVE-A Friend to Homeless Animals, Stony Brook Garden Club, The Garden Club of Princeton, The Present Day Club, The Princeton Garden Theatre, The West Trenton Garden Club, and ToobyDoo Princeton.

In celebration of the exhibition and the holiday season, Morven's Click Here will take place on Thursday, November 30, 2023 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Join us in our beautifully lit garden to enjoy hearty hors d'oeuvres and spirited beverages surrounded by the warm glow of fire pits and each other's company. Step inside the Museum to vote on your favorite tree or mantel display. And don't miss the Museum Shop with the unique gifts it has become known for! Our Event Chairs, Jen Eident Finn, Colleen Goggins, Carolyn & John Healey, Rachel & Mark Herr, and Eileen & Robert O'Neil invite you to the event of the season!

The 2023 Festival of Trees is sponsored by Baxter Construction, Capital Health, Keller Williams Realty Princeton, Ronica A. Bregenzer Architect LLC, PNC Private Bank, and Callaway Henderson Sotheby's International Realty.

Continue your festive traditions at Morven by attending one of our Holiday Wreath Making Workshops. Sessions will be held on Monday, November 27 at 1:00 p.m. & 6:00 p.m. and Tuesday, November 28 at 1:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. Create a wreath using a variety of natural decorations from Morven's gardens, ribbon, and assorted "holiday bling." No prior experience is required; Morven's horticulturalist Louise Senior will guide participants and offer advice throughout the session. Tickets are $55 for General Admission, $45 for Morven Members. Ticket price includes one wreath. Space is limited to 24 participants per session.

Morven Museum & Garden, 55 Stockton St, Princeton, NJ, is open Wednesday through Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

ABOUT MORVEN MUSEUM & GARDEN

Most historic sites celebrate one notable resident. Morven is unique in that it was home to many remarkable people. Built in the 1750s and home to one of the signers of the Declaration of Independence, Richard Stockton, Morven was home to five generations of Stocktons, then Robert Wood Johnson, Jr. before becoming New Jersey's first Governor's Mansion and home to five New Jersey governors, their families and staffs, witnessing nearly 300 years of history. Morven is located at 55 Stockton Street, Princeton, NJ and is open to the public Wednesday through Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The gardens are open daily until dusk.

Follow Morven on social media:

Facebook: @morvenmuseum

Instagram: @morvenmuseum

Twitter: @MorvenMuseum

TikTok: @MorvenMuseum

Threads: @morvenmuseum