Morris Arts Conjures Festive Fall Fun At PUMPKIN ILLUMINATION

Morris Arts' 14th annual Pumpkin Illumination will be held on Sunday, October 22 from 4–7 PM at the Vail Mansion Reflection Pool (110 South Street, Morristown).

It is a free family-friendly event for all ages that includes Storytelling by Kit's Interactive Theatre, a mummy making workshop led by artist Dan Fenelon, live jazz music from the Alex De Lazzari Quartet, and a luminary parade led by Mayor Tim Dougherty – all culminating in an illuminating pumpkin display.

Please note that the event is starting an hour earlier this year to include storytelling by Kit's Interactive Theatre. Join us on the lawn at 4PM for The Sleepy Hollow Halloween Show as master storyteller Kitty Jones weaves the characters from Washington Irving's classic story into a new and exciting tale. Designed to be spooky (but not scary), the show begins where the original story leaves off and combines storytelling, music, dance, audience participation, and a great deal of humor.

4:00 PM The Sleepy Hollow Halloween Story by Kit's Interactive Theatre

5:00 PM Mummy Making Workshop with Dan Fenelon

6:00 PM Luminary Parade led by Mayor Timothy Dougherty

6:15 PM Lighting of the Pumpkins

Attendees are asked to bring their carved pumpkins to the pool at the start so they can participate in all the activities we have to offer. Guests will be provided an electric tealight candle and treat bag upon check-in.

Register here to receive event updates including weather details (rain date: Sunday, October 29.) If interested volunteering at the event, please fill out the short form here.

Kit's Interactive Theatre

Kitty Jones, a professional actress from NYC, writes, choreographs, produces and performs all of her material for Kit's Interactive Theatre. Kitty combines her passion for history and love of theatre to create 16 different high-energy programs.

Dan Fenelon has many public artworks that can be seen around New Jersey and beyond. Museums, libraries, schools, community centers, performing art centers and hospitals have commissioned him to create one of a kind original art projects. Dan will be leading children in a mummy decorating workshop to march with in the luminary parade before the pumpkins are illuminated.

The Alex De Lazzari Quartet has been making a huge splash recently on the NYC and NJ jazz scene. Comprised of trumpet, bass, and drums, the quartet reinvents old standards and takes on new original compositions to create a distinct sound while still being steeped in the bebop tradition.

Morris Arts, located in Morristown, NJ, is a not-for-profit organization founded in 1973 dedicated to building community through the arts. Using the arts to inspire, connect and engage, Morris Arts serves as a resource for Morris County with a special focus on arts programming in the schools and in the community, arts advocacy, creative placemaking and support of the Morris Area community of artists and arts organizations. www.morrisarts.org