Morris Arts Conjures Festive Fall Fun At PUMPKIN ILLUMINATION

It is a free family-friendly event for all ages that includes Storytelling by Kit's Interactive Theatre, a mummy making workshop, live music, and more!

By: Oct. 13, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Inside Rehearsals for THE GREAT GATSBY with Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada Photo 1 Video: Inside Rehearsals for THE GREAT GATSBY with Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada
Review: THE PIANIST at George Street Playhouse is a Compelling Must-See Photo 2 Review: THE PIANIST at George Street Playhouse is a Compelling Must-See
Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour; What Are the Critics Saying? Photo 3 Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour
Photos: First Look at Andrew Polec, Jordan Dobson, Olivia Puckett & More in HAIR at Two Ri Photo 4 Photos: First Look at Andrew Polec, Jordan Dobson, Olivia Puckett & More in HAIR

Morris Arts Conjures Festive Fall Fun At PUMPKIN ILLUMINATION

Morris Arts Conjures Festive Fall Fun At PUMPKIN ILLUMINATION

Morris Arts' 14th annual Pumpkin Illumination will be held on Sunday, October 22 from 4–7 PM at the Vail Mansion Reflection Pool (110 South Street, Morristown).

It is a free family-friendly event for all ages that includes Storytelling by Kit's Interactive Theatre, a mummy making workshop led by artist Dan Fenelon, live jazz music from the Alex De Lazzari Quartet, and a luminary parade led by Mayor Tim Dougherty – all culminating in an illuminating pumpkin display. 

Please note that the event is starting an hour earlier this year to include storytelling by Kit's Interactive Theatre. Join us on the lawn at 4PM for The Sleepy Hollow Halloween Show as master storyteller Kitty Jones weaves the characters from Washington Irving's classic story into a new and exciting tale. Designed to be spooky (but not scary), the show begins where the original story leaves off and combines storytelling, music, dance, audience participation, and a great deal of humor. 

4:00 PM The Sleepy Hollow Halloween Story by Kit's Interactive Theatre 

5:00 PM Mummy Making Workshop with Dan Fenelon 

6:00 PM Luminary Parade led by Mayor Timothy Dougherty 

6:15 PM Lighting of the Pumpkins 

Attendees are asked to bring their carved pumpkins to the pool at the start so they can participate in all the activities we have to offer. Guests will be provided an electric tealight candle and treat bag upon check-in. 

Register here to receive event updates including weather details (rain date: Sunday, October 29.) If interested volunteering at the event, please fill out the short form here. 

Kit's Interactive Theatre 

Kitty Jones, a professional actress from NYC, writes, choreographs, produces and performs all of her material for Kit's Interactive Theatre. Kitty combines her passion for history and love of theatre to create 16 different high-energy programs. 

Dan Fenelon has many public artworks that can be seen around New Jersey and beyond. Museums, libraries, schools, community centers, performing art centers and hospitals have commissioned him to create one of a kind original art projects. Dan will be leading children in a mummy decorating workshop to march with in the luminary parade before the pumpkins are illuminated. 

The Alex De Lazzari Quartet has been making a huge splash recently on the NYC and NJ jazz scene. Comprised of trumpet, bass, and drums, the quartet reinvents old standards and takes on new original compositions to create a distinct sound while still being steeped in the bebop tradition. 

Morris Arts, located in Morristown, NJ, is a not-for-profit organization founded in 1973 dedicated to building community through the arts. Using the arts to inspire, connect and engage, Morris Arts serves as a resource for Morris County with a special focus on arts programming in the schools and in the community, arts advocacy, creative placemaking and support of the Morris Area community of artists and arts organizations. www.morrisarts.org 



RELATED STORIES - New Jersey

1
Interview: Producing Artistic Director, Sean Hagerty of The Curtain in Jersey City Produci Photo
Interview: Producing Artistic Director, Sean Hagerty of The Curtain in Jersey City Producing “Romeo & Juliet”

We had the opportunity to interview The Curtain’s Producing Artistic Director, Sean Hagerty about his career and Romeo & Jul

2
Classic American Tales to Present POE BY CANDLELIGHT for Halloween Photo
Classic American Tales to Present POE BY CANDLELIGHT for Halloween

Get in the Halloween spirit with Classic American Tales' production of 'Poe by Candlelight.' Experience the spooky stories of Edgar Allan Poe, read by professional actors, at locations in North Cape May and Lewes. Don't miss out on this popular Halloween event - reserve your spot today!

3
New Jersey Youth Symphony to Open 45th Season With Iconic Symphonic Works And New Jersey P Photo
New Jersey Youth Symphony to Open 45th Season With Iconic Symphonic Works And New Jersey Premiere

The New Jersey Youth Symphony will open its 45th season with a concert featuring iconic symphonic works and a New Jersey premiere. Don't miss this celebration of young talent.

4
Music From The Soles I DIDNT COME TO STAY to be Presented at Rowan University Photo
Music From The Sole's I DIDN'T COME TO STAY to be Presented at Rowan University

Experience the captivating performance of 'I Didn't Come to Stay' at Rowan University, where Brazilian tap dancer Leonardo Sandoval and bassist Gregory Richardson lead a talented ensemble in exploring the roots and connections of tap dance to other Afrodiasporic forms. Discover the joy, strength, and virtuosity of Black dance and music in this thought-provoking show.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Preview Songs from Paper Mill's 2023/2024 Season with New Voices Concert Video
Preview Songs from Paper Mill's 2023/2024 Season with New Voices Concert
BACK TO THE FUTURE To Celebrate Back to the Future Day With Special Event Video
BACK TO THE FUTURE To Celebrate Back to the Future Day With Special Event
On the Red Carpet at GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Video
On the Red Carpet at GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
View all Videos

New Jersey SHOWS
A Man for All Seasons in New Jersey A Man for All Seasons
The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (10/18-11/05)Tracker
Dogfight in New Jersey Dogfight
Main Street Theatre Company (10/07-10/15)Tracker
Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in Concert in New Jersey Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in Concert
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (4/07-4/07)
Titanic, The Musical in New Jersey Titanic, The Musical
Old Library Theatre (10/13-10/22)
Jeremy Denk, Anna Clyne, Beethoven’s “Eroica” in New Jersey Jeremy Denk, Anna Clyne, Beethoven’s “Eroica”
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (5/18-5/18)
Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons in New Jersey Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (2/23-2/23)
The Gambler Returns - Kenny Rogers Tribute Show in New Jersey The Gambler Returns - Kenny Rogers Tribute Show
Surflight Theatre (11/25-11/25)
August Wilson's Gem of the Ocean in New Jersey August Wilson's Gem of the Ocean
Two River Theater (6/08-6/30)
Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons in New Jersey Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (2/22-2/22)
Derek Hough – Symphony of Dance in New Jersey Derek Hough – Symphony of Dance
Mayo Performing Arts Center (11/30-11/30)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You