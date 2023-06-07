Mill Ballet School to Offer Hip-Hop Workshop Taught by Reggie Oliver

Mill Ballet School in New Hope, PA is offering a Hip-Hop Workshop this month taught by their newest faculty member, stage and screen star Reggie Oliver. Reggie O. is a dancer, choreographer, and teacher from Pennsylvania who has experienced many different areas of entertaining and performing, with his most recent performance being at the Super Bowl Halftime Show. The Hip-Hop Workshop led by Reggie O. reflects Mill Ballet's ongoing mission to bring diverse styles, experiences, and quality teachers to the school's dance community, and will expand the students' education through exposure to a multi-talented instructor.

Melissa and Mark Roxey chose Reggie O. to lead this workshop after watching his work and following his career on social media. His style is conducive to and entertaining for people interested in the hip-hop genre. Director Mark Roxey began his own dance career on the streets of Brooklyn and is always looking for new, high-level artists to introduce to the Mill Ballet School students. For Melissa Roxey, there is value in adding to the opportunities to educate students; opening their minds beyond classical ballet, exposing them to diversity, and introducing them to new styles of dance.

This year is the 50th anniversary of hip-hop and celebrations are happening all year long with concerts, dance parties and performances across the country. Mill Ballet School believes in the power of dance education and encourages students to experience different styles of dance to broaden their skills. Hip-hop is a cultural force that has influenced many art forms internationally and in this workshop, Reggie O. will teach rhythm and hip-hop fundamentals as well as a masterpiece of choreography.

Beyond the Hip-Hop Workshop for ages 12 and up on June 19 from 6-7:30, Mill Ballet School offers a variety of summer programs with classes for ages 3 and up. Learn about the offerings and register for classes at millballetschool.com.