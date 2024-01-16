Middletown Arts Center Will Host Movies At The MAC! Series

The series kicks off January 20.

By: Jan. 16, 2024

The Middletown Arts Center has announced Movies at the MAC! After years of watching at home on TV or even a phone, now is your chance to enjoy some of Hollywood's finest with fellow fans on the big screen at the Middletown Arts Center. 

 

Movies at the MAC launches with three separate programs spotlighting the best in comedy, theater and music on celluloid. The MAC Classic Comedy Movie Series, The MAC Broadway Matinee Film Series and Monday Night Music Club at the MAC will each feature monthly screenings with discounted tickets available for MAC Members.

 

“We are excited to kick off our expanded 2024 programming with Movies at the MAC,” said Middletown Arts Center Executive Director Maggie O'Brien. “The last time many of these films appeared on a big screen in town was when the UA Movies at Middletown was still standing on Route 35 and Palmer Avenue. This will be a great chance for folks to come together, have some popcorn and enjoy these classic films the way they were meant to be seen.”

 

THE MAC CLASSIC COMEDY MOVIE SERIES will celebrate the likes of Mel Brooks, Steve Martin, Monty Python, and more. Middletown comedian and owner of The Stress Factory Comedy Club in New Brunswick Vinnie Brand serves as host, getting the crowd ready for an evening of communal laughs.

 

Surely we can't be serious about kicking off the Series with Airplane! ? We are serious, and stop calling us Shirley. All shows are at 7 p.m. 

 

The MAC Classic Comedy Movie Series Schedule

January 20: Airplane!

February 17: Pee-wee's Big Adventure

March 16: Caddyshack  

April 20: Austin Powers - International Man of Mystery

May 11: Monty Python & the Holy Grail 

June 15: Young Frankenstein (50th anniversary and happy 98th birthday Mel Brooks!)

July 13: Animal House

August 17: The Jerk (45th anniversary)

September 14: Better Off Dead

October 12: Clerks (30th anniversary)

November 16: Blues Brothers

December 14: Christmas Vacation

 

THE MAC BROADWAY MATINEE FILM SERIES celebrates the Great White Way with monthly Sunday matinees featuring Broadway's best on film. All shows are at 2 p.m., except for October's feature (7 p.m.).

 

The Mac Broadway Matinee Film Series Schedule

January 21: Cabaret

February 18: Grease (Happy 70th birthday John Travolta)

March 10: Rent

April 14: Dreamgirls

May 5: Jersey Boys (Happy 90th birthday Frankie Valli)

June 16: Mamma Mia! (Happy 75th birthday Meryl Streep)

July 14: Hairspray

August 18: Chicago (Happy 75th birthday Richard Gere)

September 15: Little Shop of Horrors

October 30: The Rocky Horror Picture Show (7 p.m.)

November 10: The Producers

December 15: The Sound of Music 

 

MONDAY NIGHT MUSIC CLUB AT THE MAC will celebrate enduring concert films from the likes of David Bowie, Prince, Led Zeppelin, and more. Brookdale Public Radio 90.5 The Night air personalities serve as hosts, warming up the crowd with a brief discussion about that evening's film. All shows are at 7 p.m.

 

Monday Night Music Club at the Mac Schedule

January 29: Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars 

February 19: Gimme Shelter

March 11: This is Spinal Tap (40th anniversary)

April 15: The Last Waltz

May 20: Rattle and Hum

June 10: Sign O' the Times (Happy Birthday Prince)

July 15: Grateful Dead Movie

August 12: Woodstock (55th anniversary)

September 16: The Kids Are Alright (45th anniversary)

October 21: Stop Making Sense (40th anniversary)

November 18: The Song Remains the Same

December 16: Depeche Mode: 101

 

Ticket prices are $5 for members and $10 for the general public. All tickets are general admission. Tickets can be purchased at the door. For more information, visit Click Here or call 732.706.4100. The Middletown Arts Center is located at 36 Church Street, Middletown, NJ (next to the Middletown train station). Free parking is available onsite with additional free parking available in the station-metered lot on weekday evenings after 6 p.m. and on weekends.




Recommended For You